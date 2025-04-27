A Disneyland Regular’s First Time at Walt Disney World: Differences I Noticed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I grew up visiting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure often. My parents took me several times a year, starting when I was four. I remember measuring myself against the height markers, eagerly awaiting the day I’d finally be tall enough to ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Indiana Jones Adventure. Unlocking those “big-kid” rides felt like a rite of passage.

Now, as a twenty-one-year-old, I still enjoy going to Disneyland and all things Disney. So when my boyfriend suggested we spend our spring break at Walt Disney World (WDW) in Orlando, Florida, I immediately agreed. It has been on my bucket list forever! I have always heard people say that WDW is so much bigger and different than Disneyland, but I didn’t fully understand what that meant until I was actually there. Here are a few key differences I noticed during my visit.

WEATHER

Let me start by saying that Florida is warm. The sun was beaming, and the humidity was no joke. Although it was around 80 degrees every day we were there, the air was so thick that it felt even hotter. In California, even on warm days, a breeze or some fresh air usually gives you a cool-down. Florida just felt constantly hot.

Luckily, we came prepared with survival gear. We brought a portable misting fan (the MVP of the trip), Owala bottles filled with ice water, and an umbrella we used for permanent shade. I also quickly learned that everyone dresses with the heat and walking in mind — athleisure was everywhere. I wore athletic sets and dresses most days, like this one from Hollister, and it made a world of a difference on my comfort level.

PARKS

WDW has four parks: Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios. Magic Kingdom is similar to Disneyland, with lands and rides almost identical to those of the original park. Hollywood Studios is similar-ish to Disney California Adventure (DCA), but it also has Disneyland rides like Star Tours and Minnie and Mickey’s Runaway Railway (confusing, I know).

Animal Kingdom offers a totally unique experience compared to anything at Disneyland. It’s essentially one big zoo complete with a safari tour (Kilimanjaro Safaris) and petting zoos. Additionally, there’s Pandora—The World of Avatar and the show Festival of the Lion King.

EPCOT (Experimental Prototype Community Of Tomorrow) is both educational and futuristic. The front half of the park has rides and experiences that take you on a journey through time and space. In the back half of the park is the World Showcase, which consists of eleven pavilions themed around various countries. Some guests like to “Drink Around the World,” meaning they drink an alcoholic beverage from each pavilion in one day.

RIDES

Now, here’s the fun part: the rides. WDW offers more rides and attractions than Disneyland and DCA, and many are unique to the Florida parks. Here are some of the rides that are the most popular and that I enjoyed.

Animal Kingdom: Expedition Everest is a roller coaster that takes you through Mount Everest. Once you reach the top, you plummet backward! Another ride I loved was Avatar Flight of Passage, a simulator that makes you feel like you’re flying on the back of a banshee through the world of Pandora.

EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a high-speed roller coaster that launches you backward and features a ride vehicle that spins as you race through time and space alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy. In my opinion, it’s the best roller coaster in all of WDW!

Hollywood Studios: Unlike DCA, where the original Tower of Terror was redesigned as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, the classic version still lives on at Hollywood Studios. This ride launches you up and down and follows the eerie storyline of the original. Also, there is Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, where you race through Hollywood in a stretch limo to make it to an Aerosmith concert. It’s fast, loud, and packed with adrenaline.

Magic Kingdom: Two major standouts are TRON Lightcycle / Run and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. TRON Lightcycle / Run puts you in a sleek, futuristic light cycle and sends you racing through a neon digital world, while the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is a family-friendly coaster that takes you through the diamond mine from the film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Although I love Disneyland, Walt Disney World takes the cake for having more things to do and better immersive experiences. I’d definitely go back — even if it means braving the Florida weather!