A California Girl’s Guide To Mardi Gras

There was one thing I refused to be this year on Valentine’s Day weekend: single and in Isla Vista. So instead of spiraling at a random party on DP, I did what any completely rational college girl would do to escape: booked a flight to Louisiana for Mardi Gras!

As a California girl whose biggest annual celebration used to be Deltopia (R.I.P.), I thought I was prepared for chaos. I quickly found out I was not. Mardi Gras isn’t just a holiday; it’s a full-blown cultural immersion experience. Here is an exhaustive list of what to expect and what I wish I had known as a first-timer whose new favorite holiday is now Mardi Gras.

. Culture Shock

I’m not going to pretend I didn’t feel entirely out of place as soon as I got there. Within five minutes of speaking to someone, it was obvious I wasn’t from Louisiana. Being from California was a conversation starter every single time — a lot of people I met had never been or had never even met someone from there. I got to educate the Southerners on the west coast beaches, earthquakes, and stereotypical traffic, and they got to educate me on hunting and guns — topics so normalized that they made their way into small talk — conversations I quickly shied away from. The culture shock was real. Nonetheless, everyone was incredibly welcoming. People were curious, not judgmental. It was easy to strike up conversations with strangers, and any person walking on the street seemed like someone you could talk to. Doors were opened for me, food was paid for, and the “country man” stereotype was real. As for the holiday, Mardi Gras completely took over the entire city. Anything that could be decked out in purple and green was. It truly showed me how important this holiday was to everyone, and I caught on to the energy pretty quickly. Honestly, the first night, I felt incredibly out of my element. But by the last day, I felt lucky to have experienced something so different from my usual Santa Barbara bubble. So, an important piece of advice is to be prepared to feel out of place, but lean into it because before you know it, you’ll feel like you’ve lived there your whole life. Original photo by Skyler Friedman

. The Beads, Floats, and Everything in Between

In case you’re like me and had no idea what Mardi Gras even entailed, “Krewes“, or social organizations, essentially plan and organize parades, and each decorate their own float to ride during Mardi Gras. They throw a variety of goodies into the crowd like beads, stuffed animals, snacks, frisbees, thongs, and more. It was definitely a sight to see. My advice for the parades is to get there early. We went to Lafayette, Churchpoint, Lake Charles, and Eunice, and at almost every spot, I found myself stuck behind a taller guy who caught everything before it could get to me. And if this is the case for you in the middle of the parade, you might want to grab stuff off the ground. Don’t! Apparently, it’s bad luck, so do yourself a favor and steer clear of anything that isn’t mid-air. Another part of the experience that I had no idea what to expect were the Chicken Races. Full-grown adults in tall cone hats and fringey, colorful costumes chase around chickens until the winner catches one. Everyone went absolutely crazy for this — it was obvious this was an important part of the Mardi Gras tradition. Aditya Chinchure via Unspalsh

. What to Wear

Whatever you’re thinking of wearing, multiply the colors, beads, and fringe by 100. In Louisiana, especially Churchpoint, the outfits were colorful, decked out, and almost everyone had on some type of fringe. Homemade chicken pants were popular, and I saw them almost everywhere. If I had had more time before leaving, I definitely would’ve participated in this tradition. However, a quick Shein order of green, purple, and gold going-out tops will suffice. But leave the black going-out boots at home! Mardi Gras is not the place — find yourself a pair of bar shoes that can get completely ruined or cowboy boots — no in between. Her Campus Media

. Be Ready to Eat

My best friend goes to college in Lake Charles, so that’s where we spent most of our downtime when we weren’t driving to the closest city for a parade. In a town where there’s not much entertainment or things to do, I found myself trying all new types of food. From learning how to peel crawfish to eating shrimp po-boys and boudin balls, the food was full of flavor and spice. And I loved it. Coming back to my hometown, my typical meals of slightly seasoned ground beef and rice had me longing for that Cajun flavor. The food was definitely the highlight of my trip, so be prepared to try it all! Pexels

. Learn a Line Dance!

Imagine you’re at the bar with your friends, dancing and talking to some people you just met. All of a sudden, the playlist switches from the typical rap songs you slightly know to a country song you’ve never heard before. Within five seconds, the entire bar falls into choreographed unison, line dancing on beat. If you don’t know what to do, you’re stuck trying to learn it before the song is over in a tumultuous crowd, or you stand there awkwardly until it’s over. So, one of my biggest pieces of advice is to learn at least one line dance before you go. YouTube is free. As for the bar scene in Louisiana, all of them are 18+, which was the best part of the weekend. I left Louisiana wishing SB had more 18+ bars, because the entire social scene was one hundred times more fun than bouncing around to house music in a far too crowded frat. It made me wish for my 21st birthday to come much faster. Photo by Ardian Lumi from Unsplash

. What I’d Do Differently