Your UCLA Campus Playbook for a Career in Sports

Once I began attending UCLA, nothing made me feel more alive than hearing the roar of a stadium, cheering not just for any team but our team. I became a devoted Bruin fan, but that wasn’t enough. I wanted to take part in the magic that produces the events I found so much pride in. Picking a career is hard enough. Figuring out how to pursue your dream career can be even harder.

For the past year I have been discovering resources at UCLA that will help me break into the sports media industry. From clubs to jobs to classes I have created the ultimate playbook on how to build connections and develop a future career path all from Westwood!

Bruin Sports Business Association (BSBA)

The most recent addition to my line up of career focused endeavors is BSBA. Being an Associate Member comes with many perks: weekly guest speakers, getting paired with a mentor, events with other group members, field trips, etc. Another perk to BSBA is collaborating with likeminded individuals to work on a quarterly group project in each member’s desired field of study. Not only does the project help build analysis skills but also helps members to begin a portfolio of their work.

Being surrounded by individuals who also want to work in the same field as me is inspiring. I always feel up to date on the latest internship opportunities and news in sports because of this organization. Plus, there are so many ways to get involved on the board which is a great resume builder and leadership opportunity. If you desire to be surrounded by a network of professionals and rising stars, I highly recommend you apply to Bruin Sports Business Association.

UCLA Student Media

UCLA Student Media, the unofficial journalism department at UCLA, has opened my eyes to different mediums that UCLA offers so students can get involved in the sports world. With an array of subsections including UCLA Radio, BruinLife and The Daily Bruin they have created a department that supports teaching the basics to students entering the field. Students can go through writing training to be a sports journalist for The Daily Bruin. Others can choose to be photographers at athletic events getting action shots that will be featured on BruinLife. Or even choose to host their own radio show as a sports analyst on UCLA Radio.

All the training is provided through the Student Media allowing even students with the most minimal skillsets learn to succeed. Student Media at UCLA creates a platform for students to participate in creating media that the campus can consume while remaining authentic to the student perspective. If you would like to report on sports but aren’t sure which medium to take on or how to start, check out the UCLA Student Media department.

UCLA B1G StudentU

Working at B1G StudentU has been beneficial as someone who wanted to try it all, since I had limited experience in a production environment. Being able to train not only on camera but also replay, audio engineering, graphic design, and shading helped me to find what suited my interests best but also contributed to me being a more efficient team member.

StudentU is a program made for students that want to learn and support each other within the industry. The program supports team collaboration which taught me to be a better listener and create a story as the game continues. Being part of such a foundational program has taught me there is an abundance of jobs that go into creating one singular show, therefore having a chance to learn each has made me a more adaptable and available employee. If looking to expand your knowledge in the production field, this is the space for you.

UCLA Sports Media Summer Institute

Spending this past Summer at the UCLA Sports Media Summer Institute reminded me just how fun learning can be. My professors were industry professionals that often shared their experiences working for the Los Angeles Dodgers and American Idol. Each class we were visited by other professionals that had jobs the students in my program desired to obtain one day. Following their interview we were allowed to have a personal Q&A session and even share contact information for networking. Aside from the lectures, once a week we attended a lab that helped us to grow more familiar with Adobe editing software that is commonly used in the content creation fields but can be applicable to many jobs. The program helped me to continue to build my portfolio by even setting aside a day to film us doing a mock segment for a sports channel followed by an interview with retired Dodger and current Spanish radio analyst, Luis “Cochito” Cruz.

The six week program allowed me to discover jobs I had not considered before then, build lasting relationships, and have handson experience that I can showcase when applying for future jobs. If you are in search of a way to fall back in love with school while learning information that will jumpstart your career, look no further.

Each opportunity has become a new chapter in my playbook for success at UCLA. I’ve learned that building a career in sports media takes teamwork, adaptability, and a little bit of game-day energy. I may have come to UCLA a fan in the stands, but now, I’m learning what it takes to be part of the team running towards the goal.