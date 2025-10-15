Your Free Ticket to TV Fame!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Los Angeles is full of once in a lifetime opportunities, but most of them cost a pretty penny. Good thing this summer I found the way to gain your five seconds of fame for free! Becoming a live audience guest is available to anyone who wants to feel like an LA insider for the day. This experience is guaranteed to leave you with a serotonin boost after the lights come up and the audience begins to cheer.

Over the past year I have attended award winning live shows including American Idol, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Jennifer Hudson Show. Every show has its own unique energy so it always feels like a new experience when stepping on set. Being an audience member for American Idol made me feel like I got pit tickets to a sold out music festival, whereas the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set was full of nonstop laughter due to their very own in-audience comedian for in between takes. If I didn’t know any better, I would have thought I was at a comedy show! Even though The Jennifer Hudson Show is also a talk show format it brings a completely different energy than Jimmy Kimmel Live!. At JHud the audience had a pre-tape talent show followed by a dance party that brought vibrant energy to the entire studio. Between the diverse array of guest stars and the cute niches of each taping I have never lacked excitement on a show day!

By attending these tapings audience members also get the latest information on what is happening in the industry. During the American Idol taping I found out who was eliminated from the competition before the episode aired that night. Then while attending The Jennifer Hudson Show I heard firsthand from Cardi B how her trial was going since she drove to her interview straight from the courthouse. I even got to hear an unreleased song from Jordan Davis when he performed on Kimmel. Each taping will leave you walking away with an irreplaceable memory.

Signing up is simple and fast! Fortunately, websites 1Iota and On Camera Audiences make it so you can easily sign up as well. To get on their list you only need an email, anyone can do that! Audience members are able to get enough tickets for three to four people to make it a group trip but also can attend as a solo outing. Both platforms will provide discounted or free parking along with the tickets. Talk about a steal!



Whether looking to be featured on the big screen or just a day trip getaway everyone in LA should adventure to try a little showbiz. It’s priceless! My next stop is Dancing with the Stars!