Your Favorite Christmas Song, Your Vibe: Getting Ready for the Holiday Season

There’s quite the controversy around when it might be the most appropriate to start listening to Christmas music – some people argue that festivities begin as soon as Halloween is over, others insist on waiting until Thanksgiving. Nevertheless, Christmas music is part of the magic of the holiday. No other holiday has an entire genre of music dedicated around it, and everyone has at least one track that makes them feel festive. And honestly, your favorite Christmas song says a lot about you – each individual track has its unique mood, and it probably matches your personality more than you’d expect. So, if you’re curious to find out what your holiday soundtrack says about you and the perfect time to be listening to it, here are my thoughts on the vibes behind some of the most popular Christmas songs.

Last Christmas – Wham!

Vibe: dramatic, romantic, soft and fit for a heartbroken or lovestruck Christmas.

If this is your favorite song, I picture you as a hopeless romantic who might still be hung up on an unfortunate situation from years ago. You romanticize everything and are a total sucker for Hallmark rom-coms.

Underneath the Tree – Kelly Clarkson

Vibe: upbeat, festive, suited for a holiday party or buying gifts for friends.

You’re the friend that loves to host. You have incredible attention to detail and make everyone feel welcome through holiday cheer. I picture you as the person who has everything lined up perfectly, but still enjoys how chaotic December can be.

Mistletoe – Justin Bieber

Vibe: carefree, 2010s, perfect to blast with your friends and sing outside

For those who love this song around the holidays, I think that you’d be an absolute extrovert, who is always down to go out and do something fun, even if it’s completely last minute. You know all of the lyrics to this song and love to sing it out loud. You’re the life of the party, and you still aren’t over One Direction breaking up.

Winter Wonderland

There are many versions of this song, but my personal favorite cover is by Laufey.

Vibe: dreamy, slow and soft, what you should listen to in bed sipping hot chocolate.

You’re an overthinker, and you love pondering and quietly observing others during the holidays. I would expect you to prefer the aesthetic and break you get from Christmas rather than the chaos of the season.

Christmas Tree Farm – Taylor Swift

Vibe: cozy, small-town, a snowy walk and reconnecting with old high-school friends.

You’re definitely a big Taylor Swift fan. You love comforting holiday traditions, and you love the sentiment and excitement around Christmas. You probably bake for your friends and love a cozy night in.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Michael Bublé

Vibe: classic, timeless, putting up the Christmas tree with the family or an early-morning festive excursion.

If you love this song, I’d automatically assume that you appreciate the nostalgia of holidays, and love a classy winter outfit. You love Michael Bublé’s holiday music specifically and are an avid fan.

Whether you prefer cozy, slow classics, or high-energy Christmas songs, I think that your favorite track says a lot about you as a person. Don’t be afraid to put it on repeat and embrace the upcoming holiday!