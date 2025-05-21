Your 2025 Met Gala Look Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025 Met Gala, held on May 5th, wasn’t just a night of high fashion, but a celebration of heritage, rebellion, and self-expression. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” drew inspiration from the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition and Monica Miller’s groundbreaking book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The dress code, “Tailored for You,” encouraged celeb attendees to channel the legacy of Black dandyism, a cultural practice that reclaims elegance, sharp tailoring, and bold personal style as acts of resistance and identity reformation for people of color.

From jewel-toned suits with dramatic silhouettes to intricately embroidered capes, the Met steps glowed with reinterpretations of tradition, futurism, and flair. And while we can’t all attend the Met Gala IRL, we can imagine what we’d wear if the stars aligned in our favor. So, still wondering what your zodiac would wear to this year’s Met? Look no further. Here’s your 2025 Gala look, based on your star sign.

Aries – Zendaya’s Bold White Suit

Aries, known for their fearless and bold energy, would resonate with Zendaya’s striking all-white Louis Vuitton flared pantsuit, complemented with a matching hat that could make any paparazzi swoon. Even though Zendaya can make anything look good, Law Roach has outdone himself once again.

Taurus – Rihanna’s Maternity Ensemble

Everyone knows that Taurus appreciates comfort blended with luxury. Rihanna’s Marc Jacobs ensemble, showcasing her third pregnancy with artist A$AP Rocky, featured sumptuous fabrics and a tailored silhouette. In typical Ri-Ri fashion, she didn’t disappoint.

Gemini – Doechii’s LV Suit

If you know about Doechii, you know that she can turn a look. Any Gemini would thrive in this dynamic Met Gala outfit, in which Doechii sports her natural hair, a white LV-monogrammed short suit, and the brand’s logo as a face stamp. She really said, anxiety? We don’t know her.

Cancer – Gigi Hadid’s Golden Gown

Cancer, known for their deep emotional connections and appreciation for long-standing tradition, would resonate with Gigi Hadid’s custom beaded gold Miu Miu gown, which paid homage to iconic Black designer Zelda Wynn Valdes and silver screen legend Josephine Baker, blending vintage glamour with contemporary elegance.

Leo – Chappell Roan’s Glam Rock Statement

Does this one even need an explanation? Leos, with their flair for drama and love for the spotlight, would shine in Chappell Roan’s dazzling 1970s-inspired ensemble. Her glittery fuschia patchwork suit, flared sleeves, and dramatic bell bottoms perfectly captured the confidence and “look at me!” energy that every Leo can understand.

Virgo – Lupita Nyong’o’s Tailored Chanel Suit

Virgos are all about clean lines, sharp details, and quiet luxury, and no one nailed that aesthetic better than Lupita Nyong’o. Dressed in a powder blue Chanel suit that was accessorized with a matching hat and sheer cape, she embodied Virgo perfection: precise, polished, and effortlessly elegant.

Libra – Bad Bunny’s Prada Ensemble

Libras love aesthetics that feel thoughtful, harmonious, and just the right amount of bold, which Bad Bunny’s all-brown custom Prada suit totally delivered. With a double-breasted cropped blazer and a perfectly placed pava straw hat, he found that sweet spot between classic tailoring and cultural statement. It’s giving beauty, brains, and balance.

Scorpio – Kim Kardashian’s Chrome Hearts Moment

Scorpios are the epitome of mystery, magnetism, and major fashion moments. Kim Kardashian channeled that signature Scorpio intensity in a custom corseted alligator print Chrome Hearts ensemble. Her vibe was crystal clear: snatched, dripping-in-drama, and always leaving you wanting more. Classic Scorpio behavior.

Sagittarius – Jenna Ortega’s Balmain Look

Sag girls are fearless, curious, and always ready to turn a concept on its head. Jenna Ortega’s custom Balmain dress, made entirely out of metal rulers, was literally a wearable tribute to tailoring tools, and somehow, it still managed to fit her like a glove.

Capricorn – Colman Domingo’s Dual Homage

Capricorns are all about legacy, ambition, and dressing like the icons they are. Arriving to the met in a royal blue cape as a tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley, Colman Domingo understood the assignment. After his first look, he then revealed a Harlem Renaissance-inspired zoot suit underneath. It was sharp, meaningful, and steeped in cultural reverence, aka exactly the kind of timeless look a Cap would rock with pride.

Aquarius – Doja Cat’s Space-Age Slay

Aquarians don’t follow trends, they start them. Doja Cat’s appearance at the Met rang true to that innovative Aquarius energy in her futuristic Marc Jacobs look: a sculptural, padded bodysuit-meets-blazer moment paired with sky-high platform heels. It was weird, bold, and brilliant. So Aquarius-coded that it hurts.

Pisces – Simone Biles’ Fairytale Fit

Pisces girls live in their own dreamy worlds, and Simone Biles’ Met look gave us a glimpse into hers. Her electric blue minidress by Harbison Studio, complete with sparkling appliques and a delicate train, felt like something out of a modern fairy tale. It was soft, stunning, and full of emotion, just like every Pisces we know.

From razor-sharp suits to ethereal capes, the 2025 Met Gala was far more than just a red carpet. It was a tribute to Black style as art, identity, and resistance. With a theme rooted in history and heritage, every look told a story, proving that when fashion is tailored for you, it’s not just about what you wear. It’s about what you stand for. So, no matter what look your sign matched with, just remember that fashion can always be your personal superpower.