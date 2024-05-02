You Definitely Shouldn’t Double Text: 3 Songs to Get Over Your Limerence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Quick check-in: how many times have you checked your messages today? Is your top song of the month “Let the Light In” by Lana Del Rey and Father John Misty? Are you in the middle of rewatching Fleabag Season 2? Or dog-earing pages of Normal People? Okay, no judgment: have you started believing the tarot card readings on your TikTok For You Page?

If you answered “yes” to any or all of the above questions, you caught it. What is “it” exactly, you may ask? And why is this “it” something a 20-year-old English major is more qualified to diagnose than any real medical professional?

The “it” I’m talking about is limerence. Limerence is defined as “the state of being obsessively infatuated with someone, usually accompanied by delusions of or a desire for an intense romantic relationship with that person.” The way I understand it, it’s kind of like if Heathcliff from Wuthering Heights took breaks from brooding in the forest every now and then to post something cryptic on his Instagram story.

Whether you think it’s just a fancy way of saying delusionship, limerence is something we’ve all felt at some point. But don’t worry — the end is just one playlist away. Here are three songs to get rid of your limerence (hopefully) for good. Disclaimer: they’re a little random, but it’s exactly what the doctor ordered.

Three songs won’t cure your limerence overnight, but they can be the first three baby steps you take towards moving on for good. At the end of the day, there are plenty of fish in the sea. So wash away your limerence with some fun pop.