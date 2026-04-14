Women are Dominating Sports at UCLA: What This Could Mean for The Future

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A woman earns around 81 cents for every dollar a man earns, according to NPR.

The wage gap has been a long-standing issue reflective of where women stand in society. In the workplace, we’re valued at 80% of a man. It’s no different in sports. There are huge disparities in the incomes of male professional athletes and female professional athletes. When asked why this is the case, the response is usually, “No one cares about women’s sports.”

The logic is: people don’t care enough to watch, so there are fewer viewers. This means less revenue; therefore, women should be paid less. To a small extent, this is true. Women’s sports experience less viewership than men’s. However, this is starting to change.

UN Women reported that about 73% of people watch women’s sports at least a few times a year. In 2024, the Paris Olympics were the first to have a 50-50 split in women’s and men’s positions. And this increase in women’s viewership and screen time is present in colleges today. Bruins especially are turning the spotlight toward women’s sports. From the Olympics to basketball, headlines of UCLA women’s successes are spreading across the country.

View this post on Instagram Jordan Chiles snags her 19th career perfect 10

We have had several Bruin women compete at the Olympics. This year, Alysa Liu brought home gold in figure skating. In gymnastics, Jordan Chiles and Emma Malabuyo dazzled international crowds with their skills. With all eyes on UCLA students, we have a lot of pride in our athletic successes.

What’s striking is that the most talked-about athletes are female. Maybe we do care about women’s sports… in fact, people actually care more about women’s sports in the Olympics. The abundance of high-profile female athletes brings more media coverage and viewership to the sport. An Atlantic article paints how emphasis on women’s sports in the Olympics generates more appeal to a female audience.

@olympics Alysa Liu’s GOLDEN moment! 🥇🤩 The Team USA figure skater shows pure joy as she claims her second gold medal of the Games after success on ice in the women’s single skate. Follow the Winter Olympics live on @nbcolympics. #Olympics #WinterOlympics #MilanoCortina2026 #FigureSkating ♬ som original – Olympics – Olympics Alysa Liu is awarded a gold medal at the Olympics

Historically, WNBA players have been paid significantly less than NBA players, but this can change. The Berkeley Economic Review states, “The lowest earner in the NBA earns 4.6 times more than the highest earner in the WNBA – a $1,157,143 salary compared to $250,000.” If more viewership equals more pay, then women are already paving their path toward equal salaries – starting with UCLA.

The UCLA women’s basketball team won its first NCAA Division national championship this year. It was refreshing to see so many eyes on a game where women were the prime subject. More than just Bruin pride, I was filled with pride in being a part of the community of women who attend UCLA.

“LA cares about women’s basketball now.” – UCLA women’s head basketball coach Cori Close

View this post on Instagram Students celebrate as the UCLA women’s basketball team wins

By showcasing our best abilities, we were able to overcome the barriers of misogyny. And if it’s happening in our college, making an impact on our campus, and spreading throughout the city, then it can happen in other college campuses and in other cities.

If viewership is able to reach the same numbers as it does for men’s sports, then teams no longer have an excuse to underpay their female players. Face it. People are starting to care about women’s sports, and it’s time to pay credit where it is due.