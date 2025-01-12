Winter Blues Getting You Down? Maybe It’s Time to Book Your Spring Break Trip

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I know it is early to start thinking about your spring break plans, but less face it: Spring break trips can be expensive and they book up ridiculously quickly. So, what better time than to plan now, save the headache of planning a trip last second, and actually have a well thought out trip that has everything you would want to do and more. I know I am always stuck on what to do for spring break, so if you are looking to do some initial planning, here are some locations and programs I would highly recommend.

College trip planning group One of the easiest options for planning a spring break trip is to go through a trip planning group. All you need to book is airfare and the program itself, and you are set. These groups also plan all of your activities for you and allow you to meet people. Plus, a lot of college students participate in these programs, so it’s honestly a great opportunity to meet new friends and experience a new place together. Rates are currently discounted, and there are so many locations that are still available, so why wouldn’t you go for it? Photo by Elizeu Dias from Unsplash the Uk Potentially a bit overlooked, but the UK could offer a chill spring break trip for any college student. If you want to go out, go to London or Dublin. If you want to be cozy and are a history buff, check out the Cotswolds or Scottish Highlands. Truly there is so much flexibility here and so much to explore, you would never get bored and it is definitely the road less traveled. Also, these countries are usually English-speaking so there is definitely less of a language barrier while experiencing a staunchly different culture than the US. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doina Lungu | UK Travel blogger (@doinalungu_) miami, florida A college spring break classic, Miami offers the best of the best: the beach, nightclubs, and good weather. Miami is truly one of the best places to spend spring break and is just far enough away from LA to feel like you are on vacation. You can also stay here pretty affordably, especially if you book hotels, flights, and activities now. You can even book day trips to Key West or another one of the Florida Keys to get your island fix, or visit the only underwater national park in the US, Biscayne National Park. Plus, you could even see Alix Earle, so what’s not to love? Photo by Irasema McAllister from Pexels cabo san lucas with lvin Lastly, and what I am planning to do for spring break, you can go with fellow UCLA students to Cabo San Lucas with trip organizer, LVIN. It is the one stop shop for everything you need for spring break; you just need to book your flight. With 24 hour security and all inclusive hotels, you can be rest assured that you will be safe while having a ton of fun. Activities on this trip include a entrance to all Cabo clubs, concert with FISHER as the headliner, and bottomless drinks. Going to Mexico is a classic spring break trip, and if you are looking to travel not as far as Miami or the UK, this trip is for you. Cabo with LVIN is also perfect for anyone that has never been to Mexico, where you will be surrounded by college students, can go with all of your best friends, and be in a hotel that is fun and safe. Plus, LVIN is currently working with other organizations to have spring break trips in Rosarito at Rosarito Papas and Beer, so if Cabo is not your vibe, you can check out another part of Mexico. The Rosarito trip in particular also features a visit from the Nelk Boys for one of the weeks, too. So, get ready to spend a great spring break with all of your friends and students from across the country with LVIN in Cabo or Rosarito with Rosarito Papas and Beer! View this post on Instagram A post shared by LVIN (@lvin.life)

All in all, spring break trip planning can be really stressful and ultimately can deter a lot of students from having a super fun break due to high prices or less than ideal flight times. However, I think a good way to minimize stress and make sure you are getting the best deal possible is to book earlier rather than later, even if it seems too early. So, ditch your trip planning procrastination, and maybe think about booking your spring break plans now.