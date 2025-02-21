Why We Should Stop Calling it Cringe to Love Love… Even After Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, and whether you celebrated with a romantic partner, your best friends, or a pint of ice cream, one thing remains true: Love is still worth embracing. But here’s the real question: Why do we reserve all that excitement for just one day?

Every February 14th, the world becomes a little softer. People go out of their way to show love, whether through grand gestures or something as simple as a heartfelt text. And yet, as soon as the day ends, we act like openly caring about love, whether it’s for a person, a passion, or a perfectly crafted rom-com, is embarrassing again.

So, let’s talk about why we should stop calling it “cringe” to love love… not just on Valentine’s Day, but all year long.

Somewhere along the way, sincerity became embarrassing. We make fun of people who get excited about love, roll our eyes at grand gestures, and dismiss anyone who actually enjoys Valentine’s Day as “doing too much.”

Why Is It ‘Cool’ to Pretend Not to Care?

But what’s so wrong about being excited about something good? Why is it more socially acceptable to act indifferent than to openly care?

Think about it—if someone gushes about their significant other, people groan. If someone posts a sweet tribute to their best friend, someone else calls it “extra.” Even watching a rom-com without ironic detachment can feel like breaking some unspoken rule.

But pretending not to care doesn’t make us cooler, it just makes life a little less fun.

Love deserves more than one day

Valentine’s Day is proof that people want an excuse to be sentimental. It’s the one day of the year when expressing love—whether romantic, platonic, or even self-love—is socially acceptable. But what if we didn’t need an excuse?

Love isn’t just about grand romantic moments. It’s in the little things: the way your roommate leaves you coffee before class, the way your sibling texts you a meme that made them think of you, or the way your best friend hypes you up before a big event.

So why not keep celebrating love, even after the heart-shaped decorations are taken down? Keep writing sweet messages to your friends, keep romanticizing the little moments in your life, and keep watching your favorite rom-coms without a hint of irony.

Romanticizing Life Doesn’t Have to Be Cringe

One of the best parts of Valentine’s Day is that, for a brief moment, the world leans into love instead of shying away from it, and that doesn’t have to stop just because the holiday is over.

Loving love doesn’t mean you have to be in a relationship or obsessed with grand romantic gestures. It just means you can be open to feeling things fully! This can be for a person, a passion, or simply the joy of a perfect cup of coffee.

So instead of rolling our eyes at people who celebrate love loudly, maybe we should take notes. Life is more fun when you let yourself experience it fully—when you take the risk, send the text, and tell people how much they mean to you, even when it’s not February 14th.

Because honestly, what’s the alternative? Pretending not to care? That’s way more embarrassing.