Why the “Run Like a Girl” Trend Feels So Powerful

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen the “Run Like a Girl” trend. In these videos, women are shown sprinting from danger, often an attacker, with clips from movies like The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, which follows the true story of a kidnapping survivor, and Don’t Worry Darling, where Florence Pugh’s character races up a hill in desperation. The song labour by Paris Paloma – an anthem highlighting the struggles women face – backs the videos, adding an extra layer of power to each sprint.

But this trend isn’t just about viral edits; it’s sparking real conversations. Women are sharing their own personal stories, not of running for fun, but of running for their lives – something many of us can relate to.

As these videos go viral, they remind women of an uncomfortable truth: running has always been more than just a sport. For so many, it’s a survival instinct and an ingrained response shaped by years of social conditioning about personal safety. From a young age, women learn to be alert, to be ready, and to run if necessary. The body language of these TikToks – where women are constantly looking over their shoulder as they sprint – reflects that learned vigilance. It’s a defense mechanism that, unfortunately, feels like second nature.

The origin of the phrase “run like a girl” is unclear, but it was used for decades, often as an insult. It implied weakness, clumsiness, or a lack of athleticism, and it was something many women had to fight against.

But in 2014, Always flipped the script with its #LikeAGirl campaign, turning “run like a girl” into a statement of power. The ad featured young girls redefining what it means to run, fight, and live like a girl – strong, fast, and unapologetic. It sparked a movement, proving that being like a girl has never been a weakness – it’s a force.

“The Run Like a Girl” trend builds on that shift, but it does so by tapping into a shared, lived reality. It’s not just about the aesthetics of running in a movie scene; it’s about the raw, real fear that shapes how women move through the world. For women everywhere, running “like a girl” isn’t just an empowerment mantra – it’s a matter of survival. It’s about reclaiming our strength in a world that constantly reminds us we need to stay on guard.

This is where social media comes in. Platforms like TikTok have become spaces where feminist movements thrive, empowering individuals to share personal experiences, raise awareness, and create solidarity. Just as the #MeToo movement used social media to shine a light on the realities of sexual harassment and assault, the “Run Like a Girl” trend is contributing to a larger conversation about the very real and often unspoken fears women live with every day.

TikTok is allowing women to not only transform what it means to “run like a girl” but also to communicate their lived experiences, offering a sense of solidarity and collective action that wasn’t possible before apps like these.

At its core, the “Run Like a Girl” trend is reclaiming the phrase again, but in a slightly different way. It’s a statement that running like a girl doesn’t just mean running fast – it means running for your life, running for your safety, and doing it with strength and courage.