Why Thanksgiving Deserves More Love Than It Gets

After an eventful Halloweekend, it seems like everyone is in the mood for a more cozy, wholesome vibe. Bloody costumes, spiders and ghosts are replaced with Christmas lights, peppermint and wreaths on doors. The serious fans of the winter holidays cue Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” as soon as the clock strikes midnight to mark November 1st. Among this excitement for Christmas and the remnants of Halloween lies Thanksgiving, the forgotten middle child in the holiday season. Ask anyone in the United States what their favorite holiday is, and the majority will answer with Christmas. Thanksgiving is actually a close second, based on a 2024 YouGov survey. But in the rush of excitement for what’s to come in December, it feels like the day of appreciation and slowing down is so brushed past.

The Calm Before the Chaos

In the Christmas season, it feels as if everyone is in a hurry – to purchase gifts for loved ones, set up decorations and plan elaborate getaways. Christmas is often so glamorized, there’s an overbearing amount of pressure to have the “perfect” Christmas and to make it magical. Sometimes, the buildup to the holiday leads to more anticipation and excitement than the actual holiday.

Thanksgiving serves as the quiet alternative in the final months of the year. While Christmas has a performative aspect that puts focus on the aesthetic of the holiday, Thanksgiving lacks the glitz and glam, the presents, and the pressure to pull off something perfect (unless your family is hosting others for dinner). This is the holiday that truly gets people to take time off without insane expectations and have interactions that will leave your heart – and stomach – feeling full. The food and comforting vibe that Thanksgiving brings make the day special, but what’s memorable to me is the meaning behind it – really spending time with those who mean the most to you.

Fall Festivities

Every holiday comes with fun traditions and activities. Christmas cookies are made in December alongside the tree, Valentine’s Day is filled with candy for friends and significant others, and Thanksgiving is full of heartwarming food and sometimes a Turkey Trot. In order to get away from the stress of school and into the Thanksgiving spirit, there are a plethora of activities you can do – with friends, family or even by yourself.

Friendsgiving – Thanksgiving isn’t only about family, but everyone else who is important to you. Have dinner with a dish from each guest!

– Thanksgiving isn’t only about family, but everyone else who is important to you. Have dinner with a dish from each guest! Gratitude Journal – For the holiday of gratefulness and reflection, take some time out of your day to think about everything you’re thankful for.

– For the holiday of gratefulness and reflection, take some time out of your day to think about everything you’re thankful for. Baking and Cooking – Thanksgiving is the holiday for good food. Try something new and challenge your skills.

– Thanksgiving is the holiday for good food. Try something new and challenge your skills. Festive Music – My personal favorite is Charlie Brown’s Fall Soundtrack.

Thanksgiving may not have the thrill of Halloween or the glittering appeal of Christmas, but its discreet comfort is what makes it so special. It reminds humans of their real values, and what counts as the most important in our lives. Although it isn’t the loudest or most decorated holiday, Thanksgiving is the one that reminds people to really take a step back, appreciate life and slow down – at least until Black Friday.