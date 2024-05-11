This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

For all the pop music lovers out there, it seems like there couldn’t be a better time to be alive. From Chappell to Sabrina to Taylor, the past couple months have been filled with nothing but good music, better outfits, and the best performances. I thought this would continue with the release of Dua Lipa’s new album, Radical Optimism, which came out at the beginning of the month. However, I seemed to be the only one excited.

Considering she’s one of the major pop girlies out there right now, I was shocked at how no one had seemed to listen or even care about Radical Optimism. So the longer the silence goes on, the more I wonder: why is no one talking about Dua Lipa?

It seems like the last time Dua Lipa was the topic of public conversation, we were all collectively laughing at the infamous “go on girl give us nothing” video where people criticized her lack of stage presence. But the truth is that now she seems to give us everything – and yet no one is talking about it!

Let’s face it: her list of recent accomplishments is pretty impressive. She just hosted AND performed on SNL, she’s part of a new power couple with actor Callum Turner and she’s still making incredible music. It kind of baffles me that people aren’t treating “Houdini” and “Training Season” as the potential songs of the summer they could be. She’s also lowkey a style icon.

So while we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to iconic women in pop right now, I find it difficult to believe that someone as talented and gorgeous as Dua Lipa is going overlooked. As someone who’s been listening to Dua Lipa since even before “New Rules” got huge, I feel a need to advocate for her. We’ve been able to see her grow and evolve, not just as a musician, but into the pop icon she truly is. So if you aren’t doing so already, I beg you: give Dua Lipa her flowers!