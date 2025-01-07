Why I’m Not Panic Applying To Grad School (And You Shouldn’t Either) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

For college seniors, the joy of the holiday season comes with the all-familiar and dreaded question: “What are your plans for next year?”

My family now knows never to even think about broaching this question around me based on my refusal to even devise any response. However, for many, this persistent question leads to a frantic search for anything that might resemble a solid plan. Enter: grad school.

It’s tempting. Graduate school programs offer a structured path and logical next step, delaying “real world” responsibilities, and they are a painless answer to the looming question of next year. But here’s the thing – panic applying to grad school just to have a plan is not the solution.

By no means am I suggesting not to apply to and go to grad school if you know what you want to do. But for people like me with absolutely no prospects (I don’t want to talk about it), applying to grad programs just to have a plan makes absolutely no sense. Graduate programs require significant time, money, and energy. They’re not just simple next steps from undergrad degrees – they are specialized, demanding, and often very expensive. Without a passion for the field, a long-term goal in mind, or certainty that it is something you want to pursue, you risk academic burnout or regret.

Additionally, the time spent after undergrad can be extremely valuable. Taking the time to figure out what you truly enjoy (or don’t enjoy) doing, away from the bubble of college, can give you a clearer sense of your possible path. Grad school will always be there when you’re ready.

Taking the time to gain life experience can also build your application for grad school if you end up deciding to go. Using this break to volunteer, work, or further explore your interests can make you a stronger candidate if and when you do decide to apply.

The pressure to have a plan for the quickly approaching future is overwhelming, but life is rarely linear. It is absolutely okay to not have everything figured out yet. Take things one step at a time and trust that clarity will come with experience. While grad school is a great option for some, if you aren’t sure yet, don’t apply just to have an answer to that daunting question. It is totally acceptable to just say, “I’m keeping my options open for now,” and don’t let that question or the terrifying and exciting unknown of the future push you into a decision that you aren’t sure about.