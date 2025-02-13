Why to Celebrate Love this Valentine’s Season (PS I’m Single)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I am usually quick to criticize Valentine’s Day as a byproduct of capitalism or an excuse for public displays of affection, this year I’ve dropped the pessimistic act and decided to be open-minded towards accepting and appreciating love in all forms.

With relatively unclear Roman Catholic roots (just like me, awe) Valentine’s Day came to be as a celebration for the martyred Saint Valentine. Ironic, in a sense, that a holiday wholly devoted towards celebrating romance is based in tragedy. Poetic, even…Shakespearean, one might say.

I found it difficult to fully understand the history of the Roman holiday when I searched, but there is one element that remains glaringly clear to me: the impact of society has over the day of love, and the outdated traditions that have lingered into the 21st century.

It’s been speculated that the original celebration and the modern valentines traditions we see today have been modeled after Lupercalia, a sexually charged celebration of fertility popular within Pagan Culture. This accounts for the sexual undertones of the holiday, and also offers context as to why romantic gestures like gift giving or card writing may have become common practice for Valentine’s Day.

I for one, will never bash the art of letter writing. As a writer, reader, and everything else in between, I have the fondest appreciation of love expressed through literature. Plus, the exchanging of cards on valentines is one tradition that can be dated back to the original celebrations of the holiday, which if you ask me, is the only memorable part of elementary Valentine’s anyways (not including the fun dip stuck alongside them).

I cannot help but cringe when I am asked if I have Valentine’s Day plans because, overwhelmingly, what I’m really being asked is if I’m going on a date. My boss doesn’t particularly care to hear about the Galentine’s party with a male stripper that I got invited to… or maybe she does, but, that’s besides the point.

The bottom line is that for the last millennium, humans have scrambled to find a romantic partner every chance they get, and that only intensifies in search for a Valentine every February. I’m sick of it. I’m sick of Galentine’s as a “solution” to lacking a romantic partner. Be your own damn partner! Wake up ladies, the world is changing and it’s happening whether or not we have a man at our side to hold our hand. This isn’t a diss at anyone in a relationship, but may be a slight diss at anyone actively upset they’re without a Valentine (sorry…not really though).

I have so much love: for my friends, my sisters, my parents, my dog, for diet coke and for good food and live music and creative people. For all of these people, places and things that are not my Valentine I hold an overabundance of love, and for this very reason I know that Valentine’s Day is not about romance, but rather a reminder to appreciate the love that is all around you, every day of the year.