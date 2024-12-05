Why Does Cold Weather Reignite My Dark Academia Obsession?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I don’t know about you, but as soon as the winter hits, the days get shorter, and the air turns crisper, I find myself re-submerged in my obsession with dark academia. I’ve come to discover that the colder months seem to coax out this fascination—a seasonal shift that might resonate with anyone who finds themselves longing for candlelit rooms, vintage fashion, and the intoxicating charm of a rainy day spent reading in solitude.

Dark academia is more than just an aesthetic—it’s a cultural movement that romanticizes intellectualism, classical art, vintage fashion, and gothic atmospheres. It’s a celebration of knowledge for its own sake, with a penchant for darker themes like existentialism, obsession, and mortality. Think ivy-covered libraries, philosophical debates, and rainy days spent pouring over Greek tragedies. At its core, dark academia captures the beauty and melancholy of scholarly life. So, why does winter bring out my yearning for this world? What is it about the colder season that makes dark academia feel like the perfect intellectual escape? After some reflection, I’ve come to discover multiple external factors at play contributing to my love for this aesthetic, so here they are:

So, as the temperature drops and the days grow darker, I invite you to join me in embracing the aesthetic and intellectual allure of dark academia. Whether through revisiting classic books, indulging in vintage-inspired fashion, or finding solace in quiet moments of reflection, the colder months invite us to embrace this world of beauty, knowledge, and solitude. So, wrap yourself in a cozy sweater (or tweed sport coat), light a candle, and lose yourself in the pages of a good book or one of Shakespeare’s classics.