This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Athletes train their whole lives to perform on the biggest stage of their athletic careers: the Olympics. I, less impressively, train myself to ensure I can give out the best gifts on Christmas. Different goals, and some would say less effort, but the same level of satisfaction.

This all started when I was younger. I used to wake up at the crack of dawn and run to my Christmas tree, excitedly ready to open my presents. Receiving a gift was such a high; it wasn’t just about getting a toy I wanted, but about feeling heard and cared for. I think knowing someone is the most intimate act, so when I was finally old enough to buy gifts for others, I wanted them to feel the same way I did when receiving a well-thought-out gift.

Planning for gifts starts months before December. I spend my whole year really listening to the wants and needs of the people around me. Both my parents have birthdays around the beginning of the year, so afterward, I have several months to listen for new things they’ve grown to love or simply desire. I can’t count how many times my dad has complained about needing something but never having the time to buy it for himself. It could have been a month ago or even six months ago, but remembering a small detail like that can make for the most impactful gifts.

When it comes to my friends, my best friend, and my boyfriend, they all seem to have new fixations every month. I find it important to focus on the hobbies they spend the most time on or something they’ve casually wanted to try. You always find yourself in a deep conversation about something they desire, so it’s important to WRITE IT DOWN! My Notes app is filled with things I want to get for my friends, so by the time Christmas shopping season rolls around, I know exactly what to look for. It can be as small as fun socks, a LeBron Funko Pop, or Lego flowers to decorate their apartment. If they gasp in excitement because they’ve always wanted the item or respond with a simple “you remembered,“ you’ve done your job!

Gift-giving isn’t hard. In a reel I watched by Subway Takes, I came across a take that stated:

“There is no such thing as a bad gift-giver; you’re just not a good listener.”

I wholeheartedly agree because when you spend time with the people you love, you can figure out what they would like, and that’s how any gift can truly be special. My friend once stated that she liked a particular album; I immediately noted that in my head and created an album poster for her to hang up in her room. It’s all about listening and truly caring. Someone could have what you deem as everything, but if you pay attention, you can always find something.

I understand that buying gifts in college is definitely hard. Physically going to stores when you don’t have a car can be annoying, and overall, a lot of things are extremely expensive. A thoughtful arts-and-crafts gift can always be the move, like a scrapbook of memories. But as someone who struggles to do arts and crafts in her tiny dorm and prefers buying gifts, I have found Black Friday sales to be my holy grail.

Trust me, everything you want is online, and the prices are phenomenal. I personally have already bought my gifts for others during sales; IT’S WORTH IT! You aren’t just saving a dollar or two; you can find discounts of up to 50% at different stores. Whether it’s a perfume gift set for your friend who loves beauty or cozy pajamas for your grandma, there are so many options online. To be the ultimate gift-giver, you need to be smart with your purchases. Your friends’ happiness shouldn’t always leave you in debt.

I know the Christmas season is always a stressful time for people. As much as the entire process of gift-giving can seem daunting, it really fuels my heart. I love my family and my friends because they have done everything for me, and I want them to feel special opening their gifts on Christmas Day. As a result, I have learned my fair share of tips and tricks to win the battle of Christmas shopping. When gift-giving is one of your love languages, no medal can compete with the joy of seeing someone you love feel loved.