Who Your Study Inspiration Should Be Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Has midterms burnout hit you in full effect? Yeah me too. The best way to get out of a study slump from my personal experience is romanticization. So if you’re in need of an extra push for these last few weeks of winter quarter, this is the fictional character you can base your routine around to imagine your life in their shoes.

Cancer, Pisces, Virgo:

Rory Gilmore

If you’re a Cancer, Pisces, or Virgo you should take inspiration from Rory Gilmore! Put on your best oversized sweater, grab a cub of coffee, and get cozy before getting into your work. Your best study spots are coffee shops or your campus library. Wherever you work should be somewhere comfortable, quiet, and surrounded by people equally as locked in as you.

Rory’s LA Study Spots: Powell Library Reading Room, Elysee Cafe, The Getty Museum, Janss Steps, The Last Bookstore

Studying Playlist: Where You Lead by Carole King, April Come She Will by Simon & Garfunkel, Here’s Where the Story Ends by The Sundays, Sunday Morning by The Velvet Underground, Waiting for the Moon to Rise by Belle and Sebastian, Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer

Libra, Sagittarius, Gemini:

Elle Woods

If you’re a Libra, Sagittarius, or Gemini your study inspiration should be Elle Woods! Aestheticize your note taking and prove anyone who thinks you aren’t serious enough to succeed wrong! You will study best by making the process as aesthetic and fun as possible (without being too distracting).

Elle’s LA Study Spots: UCLA Law Library, Urth Caffe, Sunset Canyon Recreation Center, Beverly Hills Hotel, The Grove

Studying Playlist: Watch Me Shine by Joanna Pacitti, successful by Ariana Grande, Pocket Full of Sunshine by Natasha Bedingfield, Flaunt by Girls Love Shoes, Smile by Lily Allen, Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield

Capricorn, Aries, Aquarius:

Spencer Hastings

If you’re a Capricorn, Aries, or Aquarius your study motivation should be Spencer Hastings. Just like Spencer, your active determination to succeed will push you through this quarter! You need somewhere quiet where you can drive through your assignments without anyone getting in your way. A private, quiet space may serve you well. So reserve a study lounge with a whiteboard and get to work!

Spencer’s LA Study Spots: Young Research Library (YRL), Bonsai Cafe, The Study at Hedrick, Rosenfeld Library, Hammer Museum

Studying Playlist: Toms Diner by Suzanne Vega, Never Could Have Been Worse by Everything But The Girl, Sex Drugs Etc by Beach Weather, Angel of Small Death and The Codine Scene by Hozier, Softcore by the Neighborhood

Taurus, Scorpio, Leo:

Blair Waldorf

If you’re a Taurus, Scorpio, or Leo your study inspiration should be Blair Waldorf. Just like Blair, you like the finer things in life and you’re willing to work for them. Find somewhere comfortable, luxurious, and aspirational to finish your assignments (while visualizing yourself outscoring all your enemies).

Blair’s LA Study Spots: Luskin Hotel, Avva Coffee Beverly Hills, UCLA Law Library, Chateau Marmont Lobby

Studying Playlist: Are You Satisfied? by MARINA, Million Dollar Man by Lana Del Rey, Stronger Than Me by Amy Winehouse, Strict Machine by Goldfrapp, Desperado by Rihanna