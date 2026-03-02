Who Is the Modern-Day Jane Austen? Dating, Wit, and Womanhood in the Algorithm Age

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”

— Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

Jane Austen did not write love stories simply to make us swoon. Instead, she wrote social satire, using romance to dissect class, reputation and female constraint, which is to say she studied desire the way an economist studies scarcity. She understood that attraction is rarely just a private feeling so much as a public negotiation staged inside class, reputation and the exhausting upkeep of being agreeable. If she were alive today, she would not need a ballroom, or a chaperone or a carriage waiting outside; instead, she would need a dating app, a group chat and the tolerance for “It’s not you, it’s me.” I would have paid real money to see Austen narrate a situationship because she would treat it the way she treated vague men in Regency parlors: as a character flaw, and not an attachment style.

The ballroom as an interface, and the Gaze Never Left us

In Austen’s world, the ballroom functioned as a social sorting mechanism disguised as entertainment because you were observed, interpreted and you attempted to appear pleasantly effortless while calculating what was safe to say, and what might be gossiped with creative embellishment. In our world, the ballroom simply has better UX, and worse manners as the second you enter your feed, you are assessed in seconds. You are expected to maintain a preternatural composure while the algorithm decides whether you deserve visibility, and while the culture decides whether you deserve devotion. The modern equivalent of the chaperone is not an aunt in lace, but the omnipresent possibility of being screenshot, soft-launched, hard-launched or ghosted in a way that feels like being dismissed from court.

Austen would recognize this emotional paradox immediately, for we have more options than ever, yet we are rarely more secure. Options and opportunity do not produce intimacy, rather it produces comparison, and comparison produces self-surveillance, and self-surveillance produces the specific. It is the modern neurosis of craving love while acting indifferent because contemporary dating rewards the person who appears least invested and punishes the person who asks for security and sincerity.

IF Emma Woodhouse were on Hinge

If you want a heroine who translates seamlessly into the Algorithm Age, choose Emma, because Emma is not wicked; she is merely too sanguine about her own discernment, and she confuses taste with omniscience in the way only a charming person with social power can. Modern Emma is not matchmaking over tea, and she is not arranging picnics with strategic seating charts. Modern Emma is the girl who would thrive in pre-law or consulting because she is strategic, socially intelligent and addicted to the feeling of being right. She dresses like she has a dinner reservation after class and is the friend who looks at your dating situation and treats the heart as a case study. She would treat your feelings like something that should be “managed,” not announced, because stated feelings are, apparently, cringe.

The algorithm rewards this mindset with dating apps, and the culture around them favors the person who can appear the most in-demand because ambiguity keeps you “interesting” and “cool”. So my question is, how is a girl supposed to survive a 9-to-5, pay rent, build a life, and still ask for sincerity without feeling like she has committed a social crime?

The Austen Heroine Still Exists

The modern Austen heroine is not waiting to be asked to dance but is sprinting between meetings, midterms, Pilates and the slow administrative labor of building a future. Amidst all this, she still has to be romantic without appearing naive because the contemporary feminine ideal still demands a double standard, and impossible societal expectations performed with a smile. Times have changed, but traditions? Not so much. What used to be called “propriety” is now called “emotional intelligence.” While I love the concept, I also notice how often it becomes a euphemism for the unpaid labor of managing other people’s comfort around your needs.

If Austen’s heroines survived by mastering etiquette, modern heroines survive by mastering boundaries, and that is precisely where the girl power lives. We are learning that love should not require interpretive labor, and that being “easygoing” is not a virtue if it costs you clarity. We would rather love honestly and reinvent ourselves relentlessly than remain in a story where the other person refuses to write their own lines.

So Who Is the Modern-Day Jane Austen?

Austen is not a single person to name or crown because she is a way of seeing the world. She is the girl who can identify the class subtext inside “preferences,” the power subtext inside “I’m not looking for anything serious,” and the self-protective theatre inside “I’m chill,” when you are truly emotionally experiencing a small earthquake.

The point is not to romanticize Austen, or to pretend we can text like it is 1813. The point is to borrow her method. If that sounds like a high bar, I will offer you this comfort, in the spirit of Austen herself: the heroine does not become heroic by being chosen; she becomes heroic by learning how to choose lucidly, even when the algorithm is loud, the group chat is louder and the heart is, as always, inconveniently sincere. Austen would advise us to choose with clarity, choose character, and stop confusing attention for devotion. In the Algorithm Age, the modern-day Austen heroine is the girl who learns to choose with self-respect anyway.