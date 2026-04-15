Which Pogue is Taking Over Your Closet this Spring?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the sun is finally starting to make its long awaited appearance over our campuses, summer wear is in its comeback era.

With girls getting their tan on, at the pier for a cool swim or exploring brand new places, only one show comes to mind to properly channel this beach-y, never-say-die spirit.

Whether you’re looking to fully revamp your closet this spring quarter or simply reshuffle the pieces for a new look, each of the beloved Pogues from Netflix’s Outer Banks have mastered their own unique sense of summer swag for some ideal inspiration.

1. John b routledge

The laid-back, sun kissed surfer look. Think baseball hats, worn out graphic tees and bandanas, of course. You could also go for more of his polished looks (or as polished as John B gets) and go with loose fitting button downs, denim and sneakers!

2. jj maybank

John B, but more rugged. He’s rough around the edges and rebellious. DIY cut up shirts and cargos or jorts are perfect for this look. Don’t forget to accessorize- JJ loves a good bracelet necklace combo as much as we do.

3. Kiara Carrera

For our favorite earthy, outspoken Pogue we need lots of colors and prints. She masters the boho style with headbands, bead/thread accessories and beach waves. It might be time to pull out the high waisted shorts again, paired with your favorite halter top or baby tees.

4. pope heyward

Though adventurous and fiercely loving, the perfectionist that is Pope has to reflect in his outfits. They’re just slightly preppy but still functional for all his treasure hunting needs. Think polos, comfy pants and minimalist jewelry. For a warmer fit, this Pogue loves his patterned sweatshirts.

5. sarah cameron

There are so many ways to capture the style of our favorite Kook Princess turned Pogue. She loves a cute patterned top especially with florals and stripes, and pairs it with a cropped cardigan for chillier days. High waisted denim completes her look along with beach-y and gold jewelry. For a throwback to her days at the academy, a short, bright colored dress is a perfect tribute.