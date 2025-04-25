Where, When, and Why Should You Study Abroad in College?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

College is a unique time of your life for a variety of reasons. You live on your own for the first time, you party too hard, and you study too much. There’s a reason why college is a formative young-adult experience. However, some of the greatest college experiences are a result of one thing: studying abroad.

Ah, studying abroad, the best time of any student’s life: that time that you come back after 6 months immersed in a different country and tell everyone it changed your life. It’s silly, but true. While not everybody has the chance to study abroad (and that’s totally okay, and not indicative of a lesser college experience), many colleges and universities offer the opportunity to study abroad in some way, ranging from week-long programs to full years.

I strongly believe that you should study abroad if you have the opportunity to do so. Spending time in a completely new environment with new people, cultures, social expectations, traditions, and politics is, to no one’s surprise, a transformative experience. Financial aid is often available, and many times living in another country is cheaper than living in the US. Besides, who doesn’t want to get out of the country right now?

There are many places that are particularly popular to study abroad at, and there’s a reason why. For example, the United Kingdom is a hot spot. London, Edinburgh, and Oxford are popular destinations: they are English speaking, yet still culturally diverse and rich in history, they host world-renowned universities and allow for easy travel access to the rest of Europe and beyond. While not the U.K., Dublin, Ireland is also popular for similar reasons. Another popular destination is Spain. Spanish is a popular language to study and immerse in, it offers a relaxed lifestyle but vibrant student life and party scene, while boasting more affordable costs of living.

Beyond these, Australia, France, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, and South Korea are other top abroad destinations for American students. They are safe, fun, rich in culture and social life, and offer strong academic institutions. There are options for English speakers or those who can/want to immerse in a different language! Different countries and universities will offer pros and cons and cater to your interests, major, or priorities differently, so do research and don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. No matter where you go, it’s bound to be life changing.

When should you study abroad? The most popular year to study abroad is your junior year (3rd year). At this point, most students have settled on a major and finished many general education classes, making it easier to find major-specific classes to approve for credit. However, depending on the university it might be recommended to save some general education courses to take when studying abroad if you have a specific/unique major, or want to have an easy schedule. Make sure you think about what classes the university you want to study abroad at offers, because sometimes they only cater to certain majors.

However, if you’re not trying to take a whole semester or year out of your academic plan, going for a winter or summer session abroad is a great way to still get that experience without the full commitment! Oftentimes, these programs will be 4-8 weeks, allowing time to immerse in a language, take an internship, or get to know the destination thoroughly.

All in all, I am a huge advocate for studying abroad. I think it is an incredible opportunity that many students seize, but many also miss out on. While moving your whole life to another country sounds (and is) daunting, this experience is absolutely worth it. I have yet to meet someone who regrets their study abroad experience. Just do it!