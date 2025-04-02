Where Bruins Meet the Big Screen: UCLA’s Film Location Legacy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Have you ever watched a film and thought that it looked familiar? Maybe it’s as if you actually go there. I caught myself thinking: “I literally study there,” “I’ve walked in that area before,” “That’s where my class is.” From lecture halls to the big screen, UCLA has been an iconic choice for cinematic locations. Whether it’s doubling as an Ivy League university or simply playing itself, UCLA prevails in movies and TV shows. We love a little UCLA representation—everyone just wants to be a bruin at heart.

UCLA: Hollywood’s Favorite Stand-In for Prestigious Academia

UCLA’s historic yet versatile architecture, picturesque campus, and proximity to Hollywood make it a go-to spot for film productions. With its grand brick buildings, scenic courtyards, and famous landmarks like Royce Hall, Powell Library, and Janss (Tongva) Steps, UCLA easily transforms into any prestigious academic institution on screen.

But it’s not just about looks—UCLA’s flexible filming policies and status as a public university make it an easy and affordable choice for production teams. Instead of building elaborate sets, filmmakers can take advantage of the real deal, bringing their stories to life with an authentic and visually stunning backdrop.

iconic UCLA film locations

Some of UCLA’s most filmed locations include:

Royce Hall – Frequently portrayed as an Ivy League campus building.

– Frequently portrayed as an Ivy League campus building. Powell Library – A classic study space that has been featured in several films.

– A classic study space that has been featured in several films. Janss Steps – A picturesque spot often used for campus scenes.

– A picturesque spot often used for campus scenes. Kerckhoff Hall – Its classic architecture makes it an ideal backdrop.

– Its classic architecture makes it an ideal backdrop. Royce Quad – Often seen in walking and conversation scenes.

Famous Movies and Shows Filmed at UCLA

From widely recognized films to surprising TV cameos, here are some productions that have used UCLA as their backdrop:

Hidden gems and smaller cameos

Beyond its starring roles in movies and TV shows, UCLA has also made subtle yet memorable appearances in various media

Oppenheimer (2023) – Brief but notable university scenes were filmed featuring Kerckhoff Hall.

(2023) – Brief but notable university scenes were filmed featuring Kerckhoff Hall. Offline TV Hide and Seek (YouTube) – Content creator group Offline TV came to the UCLA campus to film and partake in fun challenges with a game of hide and seek.

(YouTube) – Content creator group Offline TV came to the UCLA campus to film and partake in fun challenges with a game of hide and seek. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) – Even though this is not specifically filmed on campus, this movie features quick shots of Westwood Village like Bruin Theater.

The legacy lives on

Filming at UCLA continues to be a popular choice, with recent and upcoming projects spotted shooting on campus. While official details and announcements are hard to come by, students often catch glimpses of film crews, actors, and set equipment around various areas on campus. Keep an eye out—the next big Hollywood moment might just be happening right outside your lecture hall!

UCLA’s contribution to film and television continues to grow, solidifying its reputation that it’s one of the most recognizable college campuses in Hollywood. Whether it’s an Ivy League stand-in or simply playing itself, the university’s cinematic presence is hard to miss. So next time you’re watching something and think, “Wait, that looks familiar,” you might just be seeing a piece of UCLA history on screen.