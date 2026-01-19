Where are the Dance Moms Stars Now?

If you’re like me, you probably love watching Dance Moms. I recently binged some episodes over winter break, which got me thinking about how much has changed since the show first aired. If you’re wondering where the Dance Moms stars are now, look no further.
The dancers and moms who captured audiences with their talent, drama, and pyramid rankings have gone on to do a lot since the show ended. This is not an exhaustive list of everything the OG girls have done, but here are some highlights.
- Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller, the infamous dance coach, studio owner, and choreographer, was known for her tough teaching style and her “pyramid” rankings on the show. After Dance Moms, Miller faced legal challenges and ultimately sold her studio. Despite this, her impact on the dance world remains undeniable, and she continues to be a figure of discussion among fans and former dancers.
- Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler became one of the most famous faces from Dance Moms, thanks to her skill and charisma. After leaving the show in 2016, she starred in several of Sia’s music videos, including “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart,” which brought her international recognition. Maddie has acted in movies like The Fallout and West Side Story, and she is also a New York Times best-selling author and model. While she did not appear in the 2024 reunion special, she has spoken about how the show shaped her career while acknowledging its challenges.
- Mackenzie Ziegler
Mackenzie (Kenzie) Ziegler, has focused on music, acting, and social media. She has released singles, acted in shows, and toured with performances across North America. Kenzie has also remained active on social media, building her career as a young entertainer while keeping a connection with fans. Like Maddie, she did not attend the 2024 reunion special.
- Chloé Lukasiak
Chloé Lukasiak graduated from Pepperdine University and has worked as an actress, author, and social media influencer. Chloé co-founded the now-concluded Elevé National Dance Competition and continues to create content online while staying connected to fans.
- Nia Sioux
Nia Sioux, who was on the show from Seasons 1–7, has pursued acting, music, and writing. She graduated from UCLA in 2024 with a degree in American literature and culture and published her memoir Bottom of the Pyramid in 2025. Nia continues to work in entertainment and advocacy. Like the Zieglers, she did not attend the 2024 reunion special.
- Brooke Hyland
Brooke Hyland is another of the original Dance Moms girls. After the show, she went on to graduate from Ohio University and now lives in Pittsburgh. Brooke works as a social media influencer and runs food‑related content on Instagram. She also travels and posts about her adventures, and in May 2024, she got engaged.
- Paige Hyland
Paige Hyland went on to study at West Virginia University. Since graduating, she primarily works an influencer, often sharing photos and lifestyle content online. She, like her sister, has spoken about the challenges of growing up on the show.