Where are the Dance Moms Stars Now?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, you probably love watching Dance Moms. I recently binged some episodes over winter break, which got me thinking about how much has changed since the show first aired. If you’re wondering where the Dance Moms stars are now, look no further.

The dancers and moms who captured audiences with their talent, drama, and pyramid rankings have gone on to do a lot since the show ended. This is not an exhaustive list of everything the OG girls have done, but here are some highlights.