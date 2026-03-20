What Your Favorite UCLA Campus Study Spot Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As finals season closes in on us and we trade movie nights for study sessions, I have been ruminating on the best study spots on campus. For me, the place I choose to study has a major effect on my productivity. Too much noise or the wrong environment can make it impossible to focus but in other instances, a bustling environment is just what I need to drown out the noise in my head and lock in. This is my take on what your favorite study spot on campus says about your personality.

Powell Reading Room My personal favorite study spot, the Powell Reading Room, is the perfect place to go if you want peace and quiet to study. In fact, I have fallen asleep here accidentally (and on purpose) more than once. Honestly, I think the occasional nap in the Powell Reading Room should be normalized. If this is also your favorite study spot, you are likely someone who needs quiet to work. When you decide to study, you’re ready to commit, no scrolling on your phone or getting coffee as a distraction. You also probably like to romanticize your studying by enjoying the architecture and beauty of Powell. You don’t go to UCLA for nothing! Photo by Abby Chung from Pexels Kerckhoff Coffee House Kerckhoff is my second favorite study spot, but it has a very different energy from Powell. If your favorite spot is Kerckhoff, you likely love the hustle and bustle that comes from a busy coffee shop. Rather than keeping your mind silent, you like to drown out the extra thoughts to focus, and maybe scroll on your phone a bit in between working on assignments. Personally, my favorite part of studying here is all the distractions. Running into friends gives me a break from the mind-numbing work I have to do. Kerckoff is for those who need a break, but they have to do work, so they might as well get the best of both worlds. Pixabay from Pexels Anderson School of Management I have actually never studied at Anderson of my own volition, but from friends who have asked me to study there with them, I know that those who choose to study there are hardworking, busy and probably economics majors. As a political science major, I find myself Anderson adverse. The economics majors go to Anderson to roleplay being business students and feel professional. If you’re not an econ major and Anderson is your favorite, you probably also wish you were a business student, or done with college at least. Studying at Anderson gives students a chance to envision themselves outside of school in the professional world. Photo by Anete Lusina from Pexels

No matter where you choose to study on campus, I’m sure that the stress of finals is bubbling up. Therefore, find the place that’s best for you. Remember to take breaks and let yourself enjoy the little things, even when it seems like you’re too busy to enjoy anything. Finals will be over soon, and the next quarter will come, leading to even more opportunities to find new study spots on campus.