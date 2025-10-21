Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I Voted stickers scattered on a white surface
I Voted stickers scattered on a white surface
Photo by Element5 Digital
UCLA | Culture > News

What Proposition 50 Actually is and Why You Should Care About this Special Election

Hope Crossley Student Contributor, University of California - Los Angeles
Hope is a pre-law student double majoring in Psychology and Political Science. She’s passionate about understanding people and how the law shapes their lives. Outside of class, she loves hiking, traveling, and spending time with friends playing board games. You can also find her relaxing with a good book, a beach day, or her favorite rom-coms and reality shows.