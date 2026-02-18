What No One Tells You About Transferring to UCLA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the transfer decision season upon us, it is a time filled with excitement, nervousness, and uncertainty. If you are a community college student waiting for your UCLA decision, I was in your shoes exactly a year ago, and honestly, the whole experience turned out to be nothing like I expected. I hope this article will be some words of advice and guidance to help you get a better understanding of transferring to UCLA. Of course, there are both some upsides and downsides, but in my opinion, it was all worth it!

Being on the Waitlist: Don’t Lose Hope

My admission to UCLA was anything but traditional. When I got my first decision letter, I was waitlisted. It was honestly devastating because UCLA was my dream school, and it was the decision I had been anticipating the most. Even though I felt discouraged at first, I was determined to get off that waitlist and stayed hopeful. At the time, I truly thought there was no chance I would get off of it, but I still gave it my best shot. So if you end up in the same situation, please don’t panic. All hope is not lost. Take a deep breath – you’ve got this. This could just be one step closer to getting into UCLA. If anything, there’s actually a lot of hope. Not just me, but several of my roommates also got off the UCLA waitlist.

Something I didn’t realize at first is that being waitlisted isn’t automatic. You have to confirm that you want to stay on the waitlist, submit any updated grades from your spring semester, and have the option to write a letter of continued interest. The letter has a strict character limit, and trust me, I used most of it. In mine, I talked more about my interest in UCLA, shared a bit more about my background, and included things I didn’t get the chance to mention in my PIQs. I also updated them on activities, jobs, and projects I was involved in, so I could really show who I was and how much I wanted to go there.

Making the final decision

When I got off the waitlist for UCLA, I instantly knew I wanted to submit my intent to enroll, but my parents helped bring me back to reality and reminded me to slow down and make sure I was making the right decision. In the end, it came down to UCLA and another UC, which was UCSB. I chose UCLA for a few reasons: it had been my dream school since I was 13, it offered me the best financial aid package, and I loved how culturally diverse the campus felt, with the chance to meet people from all different backgrounds. And honestly, as someone who grew up in a small town, who always dreamt of living in LA (especially West LA), I knew I was set on Westwood. If those same things make UCLA feel like the right fit for you, trust that feeling and go for it when the time comes to submit your intent to enroll.

Transfer Housing Options

When filling out the housing application, I was extremely overwhelmed. There were so many options, and I had no idea where to start. To be honest, the housing process can feel a little like a lottery, but luckily, UCLA offers two years of guaranteed housing for transfers, which is amazing. One thing I highly recommend is applying for the transfer Living Learning Communities (LLCs). From what I know, there are LLC options for transfers both in the dorms, also known as “The Hill,” and in the university apartments. The dorm option is in De Neve Holly and requires a meal plan, which is ideal if you want to live closest to campus, not worry about cooking, and ease into the transition without the added responsibility of apartment living.

The other transfer LLCs are in the university apartments, located just south of campus in Westwood. I recommend the apartments if you want to be more in the heart of Westwood, have more roommates, and enjoy having a kitchen and living room. Personally, I chose the apartments because of the cost and the freedom that came with having a bigger space, and I loved getting to know all of my roommates. The only downside is that it’s not the closest to campus, but the bus ride and the walk really aren’t bad at all.

Finances and Budgeting

For me, when transferring to a UC, my number one concern was the cost. I found that UCs generally gave me more financial aid compared to other universities, especially UCLA, which helped cover a big portion of the expenses. Still, understanding financial aid offers can feel confusing and overwhelming at first. What helped me was focusing on what I would actually be paying for – mainly tuition and room and board if you plan to live on campus. A lot of the other numbers listed are estimates, so once you know those main costs, you can see how your financial aid will cover them.

Personally, I mostly just have to budget for necessities and food, since I don’t have a meal plan. Luckily, in my experience, I haven’t had to pay for many textbooks, and UCLA offers Bruin One Access, which is a set price for course materials, so you’re not stuck spending hundreds or even thousands on books. UCLA also has many options for food insecurity and basic needs support, like the CPO and Basic Needs services, which can be really helpful when you’re learning how to budget and live more independently.

Public Transportation & Free Time

For many housing options at UCLA, you either don’t have access to parking, or it can be pretty expensive if you do. I know that might sound stressful at first, but UCLA has really worked with the city of Los Angeles to make the campus easier to navigate without needing a car. Getting to school is pretty simple because UCLA has the BruinBus, which is fare-free and takes you where you need to go around campus. There’s also the Big Blue Bus that runs through Westwood and to campus.

UCLA also offers TAP cards, which can be digital or physical transit cards that give you fare-free bus rides all around LA. I’ve personally loved using public transportation to explore the city. So far I’ve been to Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Century City, and more just by taking the bus. Tackling LA’s public transportation system can feel overwhelming at first, but apps like TripShot, TAP, and Google Maps quickly become your best friends. Some students also use rideshares like Uber or Waymo, but those can add up fast, so I definitely recommend splitting the cost with friends if that’s your preferred way to get around.

Academics: How UCLA Differs from Community College

This has probably been one of my biggest culture shocks so far. UCLA and community college are very different types of institutions. First of all, UCLA is on the quarter system, which means 10-week academic terms with finals during Week 11, so the pace is definitely much faster. I had taken summer courses and half-semester classes at my community college before, so adjusting wasn’t too difficult, but it still took some getting used to.

I would say the biggest differences are the professors and the class sizes. At UCLA, my smallest class so far had around 90 students and my largest had 300, compared to my community college classes that were usually 20–40 people. Because of that, connecting with professors doesn’t come as naturally. Many of them won’t know your name or face unless you make the effort. I recommend going to office hours, sitting near the front, or briefly introducing yourself after the lecture when you can. Building those connections can really help with networking opportunities and strong letters of recommendation later on.

Academically, UCLA also has discussion sections, which are smaller weekly meetings led by TAs (usually PhD students) where you go over lecture material and talk through it with classmates. I actually like discussions because they bring back that more tight-knit feeling that community college had. As a sociology major, I also noticed that some classes are very reading-heavy and sometimes your entire grade is based on exams, which was an adjustment for me. This quarter, I signed up for more writing-based classes, so it really depends on your preferences and strengths.

Overall, the academics do feel heavier compared to community college, which is a big shift but still manageable. Don’t feel too intimidated by the workload – it’s honestly less scary than it seems. Also, something important to note is that your GPA restarts when you transfer, which some people see as a fresh start, and others may find stressful. UCLA also uses plus and minus grading, which can either slightly boost or bring down your GPA depending on the grade.

How to Make Friends as a Transfer

This is something I’m still figuring out myself, but I’ve really grown to love the transfer community at UCLA. It’s honestly surprising how many transfers there are, and that alone makes it feel less intimidating. For me, I found a lot of friendship through my roommates who are also all transfers. Living with seven other people, you’re bound to connect with at least one of them, and it’s been nice having that built-in community at home.

I also had a few friends from my hometown and community college who came here too, and having people who share those same experiences has been really comforting. A lot of people also make friends in class just by introducing themselves or through group work, and joining interest-based clubs is another great way to meet people with similar hobbies and interests.

Clubs and Jobs Can Be Competitive

This is something I’ve personally struggled with. I’ve applied to a lot of jobs and gone through several interviews, only to face rejection. If you end up in the same position, my biggest advice is to not lose hope and to trust that you’ll end up where you’re meant to be. The same can go for clubs and organizations too. It might take time to find your place, but once you do, it makes all the difference. For me, I eventually found my space writing for Her Campus, and it’s something I genuinely enjoy every day. So don’t let rejection stop you from trying. Keep putting yourself out there, even when it feels discouraging, and don’t live your life based on “what ifs.”

Resources for Transfers

There are so many resources at UCLA specifically for transfers. One that I already mentioned is living in the transfer Living Learning Communities, which helps create a sense of belonging through being housed with other transfers. There’s also the UCLA Transfer Center, which is a space just for transfers to relax, study, and connect with others.

On top of that, there are transfer-specific clubs that focus on professional development and building community, and there’s even a transfer-only co-ed fraternity, Chi Alpha Psi. I definitely recommend looking into these spaces because being a transfer comes with its own unique experiences, and it’s really nice to have a community of people who understand exactly what you’re going through.

Coping With Imposter Syndrome

I’m sure this is something most transfers deal with at some point. That feeling of not being good enough or thinking you were admitted by accident can creep in. But the truth is, you being here is not an accident. Your application was read carefully and reviewed by multiple people who saw your hard work and potential. Sometimes people like to say transfers have it “easier” because of the higher transfer admission rate, but that’s just not true. If anything, transfers had to work incredibly hard balancing school, work, and the entire application process. You are meant to be here, and nothing about your acceptance was random. So when imposter syndrome hits, take a deep breath and remind yourself of everything you did to get here and the people who believed in you along the way.

Nevertheless, transferring to UCLA was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I hope sharing my experience helped give you a better idea of what to expect. Making the decision to transfer is such an important step in your higher education journey, and it deserves to be celebrated. I’ve grown to love UCLA for its stunning campus, the people I’ve met, and honestly just for being in the heart of LA.If you end up here too, just know your story is only getting started, and you truly do belong.