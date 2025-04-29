What I Think You Should Do This Summer Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As a self-proclaimed astrology enthusiast, I like to think I know a thing or two about zodiac signs. With summer right around the corner, I’m already dreaming of no school, sunny days, and beachside relaxation. And with midterms creeping up, I think it’s time we all start manifesting those summer vibes. With just a few weeks standing between us and freedom (aka no tuition payments for a little while), here’s where I think you should vacation based on your zodiac sign. Trust me, I know you better than you know yourself.

Aries

Book a spontaneous trip with your bestie. Bonus points if you don’t even plan the itinerary. I want to see you thriving in your natural habitat — whether it’s a late-night bar crawl or an impulsive trip to the lake. Your energetic soul needs a little nightlife and some sunshine to stay satisfied. Meredith Kress / Her Campus

Taurus

Romanticize your life: farmers’ markets, linen outfits, and charcuterie board picnics are calling your name. As an earth sign, you belong in nature — whether it’s hiking with your girls through Yosemite, exploring Big Bear, or setting up the cutest picnic at your local park. Bonus points if you go flower picking and pretend you’re in a cottagecore movie. Molly Peach / Her Campus

Gemini

Go to every concert, pop-up event, and rooftop party you can find. This is your time to be chronically booked and busy. I better see you at every fair, festival, and amusement park with your girls. Start planning now so you have a summer lineup that gives you something to look forward to every single weekend. Photo by Andrew Ruiz from Unsplash

Cancer

It’s time for your cozy summer era. Think beach reads, baking, and heartfelt movie nights. As a Cancer myself, I’m already planning a cottagecore birthday party with my best friends and the best part? The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty drops on my birthday! I’m so excited to bake my favorite treats, hang out with my girls, and visit every beach I can find. And honestly? I see the exact same vibe in your future, Cancer. Let’s make it the softest, sweetest summer yet. Photo by Evangelina Silina from Unsplash

Leo

Be the main character all summer long. Host themed parties, post dramatic photo dumps, and dress like every day is your birthday. As the queen of the nightlife, I know I’m going to see you at every club, every bar, and every concert. You were made for this era. And let’s be real — you’re probably already building your summer wardrobe as we speak. Aditya Chinchure via Unspalsh

Virgo

Fnally start that passion project you’ve been thinking about (and obviously, make the cutest checklist for it). Whether it’s painting in the park with your girls, signing up for a pole dancing class, or kicking off your gym era, this is your sign to just start. Find a good group to hype you up — or fly solo if that’s more your style. Either way, follow whatever your pretty heart desires. Photo by Sarah Brown from Unsplash

Libra

Curate your summer to perfection: build the ultimate playlists, plan the cutest day trips, and find new Instagrammable cafés. Step out of your usual scene and explore somewhere new — even if it’s just for the weekend. My recommendations? Monterey, San Diego, or Santa Cruz (okay, maybe I’m a little biased because I love the beach as a water sign), but honestly, any new city will do. Immerse yourself, romanticize your life, and pretend to be a local for the day. Photo by Denys Nevozahi from Unsplash

Scorpio

Plan a secret solo adventure, even if it’s just a solo movie date or a spontaneous road trip. As the most independent sign, but someone who also hates doing things alone (I see you), now is the time to really find yourself and plan a solo self-love trip. Whether it’s just down the street or in another state, this summer is all about you. Keep everyone guessing — and let your inner strength guide you wherever you go. Dino Reichmuth / Unsplash

Sagittarius

Pack up and chase sunsets. Hikes, beach bonfires, National Parks — it’s time to live your outdoorsy dream. And don’t forget to keep everyone updated on your Instagram story. Keep them jealous, let them live vicariously through you, and make sure your adventures look just as epic as they feel. Photo by Sanaan Mazhar from Pexels

Capricorn

Upgrade your life: new routines, new wardrobe, new hobbies. Think clean girl summer energy. I see you with a fresh set of nails, a new haircut, and taking every Pilates class imaginable. But also, I want to see you reconnect with nature — touch some grass, get off your phone, and start journaling to heal your soul. This is your time to glow from the inside out. Photo by Carl Barcelo on Unsplash

Aquarius

Be unpredictable. Try pottery classes, roller skating, or start a book club out of nowhere. You’re the type of sign that wants to try everything and explore the world, and I love that for you. As someone who knows a lot of Aquarians, I already know you’re planning your next concert, pursuing an artistic hobby, and debating which new shoes to buy. Keep that energy up — and continue stepping out of your comfort zone. The world is yours to explore! Celina Timmerman / Her Campus

Pisces