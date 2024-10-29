Was The Cancelled Podcast Live Worth The Hype? My Honest Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

This past Saturday, I made it to the Cancelled podcast live show with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield at the Dolby Theater. If you’ve ever watched their chaotic podcast, then you know I was in for a wild night. Still, with all of the recent drama surrounding the girls, I’ll admit, I was hesitant. I debated reselling my ticket, but ultimately, a Saturday night in Hollywood was calling, and I was ready for an adventure with one of my best friends.

I went with my best best friend, and we got all dressed up, setting off for Hollywood in our cutest fits. Our plan: grab some cute pics, see the show and make a night of it. Hollywood at night? Shady but iconic—bussing all the way to Hollywood was a whole experience in itself if you’ve ever done it. Once we arrived, we ran to the closest 7/11, chugged a red bull and got ready for the night ahead.

As soon as we got there, we headed straight to the merch line. Stickers were affordable (now repping them on my water bottle and iPad), but the actual clothes? A little steep for my budget. The venue itself was stunning. I had a major fan moment just sitting in the same theater where the Oscars are held! Our seats were up in the balcony, but it was actually a perfect view to take in the scene. You could feel the vibe—mostly 20-somethings, everyone dressed in black and red. It felt like the audience was already a show in itself.

When Tana and Brooke finally hit the stage around 9:00pm (even though the ticket said 8:00pm—which is on brand), they looked amazing. Tana was in all denim with a sleek updo, and Brooke had on her signature look: red ballet flats and a basic white tee. Right away, they had us cracking up with their usual wild stories. For longtime fans, it felt like listening to the podcast live, but I won’t lie, part of me was hoping for more exclusive, “you had to be there” tea as advertised.

Then, the real show-stopper: Tana mentioned Trisha Paytas, and the crowd went insane. When Trisha herself came out and performed “Shallow” at full volume, it was a full-circle internet moment, and every second was iconic. If you know Trisha’s story, you know she’s been through it, and seeing her own the stage was unforgettable and truly admirable.

Afterwards, I left feeling like I’d been part of something totally unique, though I wouldn’t say it’s something I’d travel across the city to see again. The night was a perfect mix of chaos, glam, and laughter—as expected. My advice? Definitely go if they’re touring nearby and it’s not too out of the way. But if not, stick to watching from your couch—it’ll feel just as fun, minus a long bus ride to Hollywood, a shady 7/11, and an ice cold red bull. Overall, the show was a lot of fun, but it didn’t quite deliver the shocking, hot tea I was hoping for.