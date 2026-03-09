Warm Weekends in SoCal: Five Weekend Trip Options to Get Out of LA Spring Quarter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, sometimes you need to get off campus, but don’t want to plan an entire trip. And I love a good weekend trip for this reason. It’s the best time to get off campus without having to plan an entire week-long trip. Sometimes you just need to ditch the books and chill out! From Joshua Tree, to Santa Barbara, to Yosemite, UCLA students are known for a good weekend trip to escape classes, especially during spring quarter. But, you may not know where to start– I know I usually don’t

So, if you’re in a pinch and want to plan a fun weekend trip this spring, I have a few options I’ve done (or are on my list) that are perfect for a quick weekend away. Here are five places you could visit in a weekend with your friends to get some much-needed R&R:

San Diego A popular pick for many UCLA students, San Diego has everything you need for an easy weekend. The beach is right there, the nightlife scene is great, and hotels/Airbnb’s/friends dorms or apartments are plentiful. There’s so much to do in San Diego you could never get bored, and the weather is always great. You can go to the bach, surf, check out Coronado, or shop. Plus, you can get to San Diego relatively easily, using your car, a ZipCar, or even the Amtrak train from Downtown! We always say we are going to visit that one friend that goes to school in San Diego, so why not fulfill this promise and go this spring to say hi? Clément Falize Rosarito What if I told you you could leave the country for a weekend, and everything is planned for you? Introducing LVIN’s Rosarito Spring Break Program in Rosarito Mexico. Either by driving yourself or by personal shuttle from San Ysidro, CA (with express border entry), it’s truly so easy to have a fun-filled weekend in Mexico. Especially for those that regret not going to Mexico with their friends for spring break, this option gives you that spring break trip fix you’re looking for, and all you need to do is buy the ticket. Think of it as mini Cabo spring break, with DJs, close proximity to clubs and bars, pool parties, and concerts. If you also think that a week-long trip is a little too long for you, this option is perfect, and you can even go one weekend during Winter or Spring Quarter. Weekends range from mid-March to early April, so check it out on LVIN’s website now! Photo by Luke Dean-Weymark from Unsplash Santa Cruz Maybe Mexico is a little too much for you, but you still want all the beach vibes. I may be a little biased as a Santa Cruz native, but it truly is the perfect weekend getaway. An hour away from the Bay Area and six hours away from UCLA, Santa Cruz has the chill beaches, great food, and even better hiking. There are also a lot of great hotels and AirBnbs, as well as surf spots and people watching. I always say I need to escape to nature during spring quarter to get away from the concrete jungle known as LA. My favorite activities to do with out of towners are people watching in Pleasure Point or walking around Capitola Village and Downtown. Visiting Santa Cruz is easy, and you really can find an awesome mix of activities for a fun and chill weekend in nature with your friends. Photo by Jens Leslie from Unsplash Ojai Only an hour away from UCLA, Ojai is at the top of my list! You may be able to do Ojai in a day, but there is a lot to do in this little town. A hidden SoCal gem, Ojai has great restaurants (I’m hearing good things about a match affogato from Rory’s Other Place), a huge bookstore, wine and olive oil tastings, and the Santa Paula Punch Bowl hike close by. In Ojai, you can have a solid weekend with minimal travel and planning involved. Not overrun by TikTok yet, Ojai seems like an oasis away from LA, and has a wide range of activities for everyone. Photo by Matheus Bertelli from Pexels Catalina Island Saving maybe the best for last, Catalina is another great option for any student and budget. You can either stay in a hotel or AirBnb, but you can also camp on the island. A little more chill and laid back, but Catalina has a ton to do. From renting a golf cart or bike to explore the island, zip lining or sky diving, or even having a chill beach day, Catalina is just far enough to get away from the LA vibes and visit the Europe of California (as they say). Plus, it’s one of the best places to snorkel and/or scuba dive in Southern California! I, for one, really want to visit with my friends for the first time since I was young, especially spring quarter when the weather is perfect. Photo by Leah Kelley from Pexels

Spring quarter is truly the best time to get off campus and explore for the weekend, with the great weather and potentially more relaxed courses. As a senior I am definitely looking to go out of town sometime next quarter, so you may find me in any one of these locations one weekend next quarter for a much-needed break. Getting away from school is needed sometimes, especially to spend quality time with friends and release myself from Bruinlearn, so take that trip and make it happen! Your body and mind will thank you.