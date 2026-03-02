U.S. Figure Skater and UCLA Student Alysa Liu’s Comeback After Retirement at 16

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the winter Olympics coming to a close, I’ve been reflecting on the highlights of the events, and the brightest one to me was UCLA’s own star, Alysa Liu. Alysa Liu is a third-year Psych major at UCLA who astonished the world by coming back from retirement and becoming the first woman from the U.S. to win a gold medal in figure skating in 24 years.

Liu retired at 16 after the Beijing Olympics, without stating any desire or intent to return to the world of skating. Therefore, her comeback and triumph in this year’s Olympics left many awestruck. During these games, she has championed the importance of athletes having autonomy over decisions regarding their sport. At 16, it was likely difficult for her to assert herself over the creative decisions involved with her skating, but at 20, she is now able to take ownership of her skating and flourish in doing so.

Many are inspired by the style she has held throughout these games. She has skated to songs like “MacArthur Park” by Donna Summer, “Stateside” by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson and “Promise” by Laufey, songs which have complemented her unique style. She has bleached circles in her hair, creating a halo effect that underscores her angelic skating. Watching her skate truly feels like there’s no one else in the room as she seems not to be stressed with the pressure of the sport, but to be truly enjoying herself.

That is not to say her return has been without controversy. Many online have been pondering that she would not have won gold if Russia had been allowed to compete, but I would label these individuals as internet trolls. The culture in which Russia’s athletes have been forced to put their physical and mental health aside in order to compete for their country should not be perpetuated by this discourse. Alysa Liu’s rejection of this unhealthy culture will hopefully be an example other athletes will follow in the future, succeeding because they love their sport, not because they are forced to do so.

UCLA is lucky to have a student as talented as Alysa Liu, who demonstrates such vital values for young athletes to look up to. As she returns home from the Olympics, I hope that she feels the love and support of the UCLA community and is able to recognize what a great example she proves to be.