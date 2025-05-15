Training for a Half Marathon as a Complete Beginner: My Journey + Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Three months ago, I started training for a half marathon with zero running experience — I couldn’t even run three miles consistently. It’s easily been one of the most challenging things I’ve done all year, but also one of the most rewarding. There’s something incredibly empowering about taking control of your health and feeling your body grow stronger each week. I’m especially excited to be doing this alongside my sister and close friends as we gear up for the Nike After Dark Half Marathon!

If you’re thinking of starting a similar journey, here are a few things that have helped me along the way: