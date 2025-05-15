Training for a Half Marathon as a Complete Beginner: My Journey + Tips

Three months ago, I started training for a half marathon with zero running experience — I couldn’t even run three miles consistently. It’s easily been one of the most challenging things I’ve done all year, but also one of the most rewarding. There’s something incredibly empowering about taking control of your health and feeling your body grow stronger each week. I’m especially excited to be doing this alongside my sister and close friends as we gear up for the Nike After Dark Half Marathon!
If you’re thinking of starting a similar journey, here are a few things that have helped me along the way:
- Invest in a good pair of running shoes
-
Trust me, this makes all the difference. I did tons of research (there’s a lot out there, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed), and I landed on the Hoka Clifton 9s. I have wide feet and deal with occasional ankle pain — these gave me the support I needed. I was also gifted a pair of Nike Vomero 8s, which I plan to wear on race day. They’re super comfy, but just a heads-up: not the most wide-foot friendly.
- Experiment with running gels (and snacks!)
-
I’m still figuring this part out, but running gels and energy snacks have been a game changer for long runs. I’ve been bringing along energy gummies and fun treats like Nerd Clusters — they’re easy to eat mid-run and give a quick sugar boost. Everyone’s different, so try a few and find what fuels you best!
- A running vest is a game changer
-
I got mine on Amazon and it’s become my long-run BFF. Some people prefer belts, but I love having space for water, snacks, deodorant (yes — for thigh chafing and to feel fresh), and pepper spray for safety. It felt awkward at first, but now I can’t imagine running without it.
- Find a running plan that works for you
-
The Nike Run Club App has been my go-to. It builds a personalized plan based on your goals, tracks your progress, and even lets you share your location with friends during runs (which is great for safety). Strava and MapMyRun are other great options — just find a plan that keeps you consistent and accountable.
- Hydration and fuel matter more than you think
-
I underestimated how important hydration is. You need to be drinking a lot of water, especially the day before a run. And don’t be afraid of carbs — your body needs fuel! I carry my water bottle everywhere and even though I stop to pee every five minutes, it’s 100% worth it.
- Strength training = Longevity
-
Running is only part of the equation. Taking care of your muscles through strength training (whether it’s lifting weights, doing Pilates, or bodyweight workouts) is key to staying injury-free and feeling strong on your runs.
- having Faith
-
Training for a half marathon felt super ambitious when I first started, but every small win has made it worth it. If I can do it, truly anyone can. You don’t have to be fast — just start. Just have faith that you can truly do anything you put your mind to!