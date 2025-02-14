The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In terms of major holidays, the Grammys are definitely included on my list. All the biggest names in music, and often other sectors of entertainment, in one room, in really fancy dresses. AND their raw reactions of going head-to-head in competition captured on live television. This year’s Grammys was an emotional rollercoaster as the competition was truly some of the toughest I’ve ever seen. But, the show was enjoyable nonetheless, and if you missed it, here are the top five moments from music’s biggest night.

Stevie Wonder singing “We Are The World” with students from two L.A. high schools that burnt down

The whole show was dedicated to raising money for wildfire relief in L.A. The recording academy brought in a lot of local aspects to the show, including highlighting small businesses and the L.A. fire department. The most special moment, in my opinion, was during Stevie Wonder’s tribute to the late Quincy Jones. He sang the iconic “We are the World” so devotedly it sent a chill down my spine. He also highlighted student choirs from the Pasadena Waldorf School and Palisades Charter High School, both of which were lost to the wildfires.

Shakira dedicating her Grammy to fellow immigrants

Shakira won her fourth Grammy this year for Best Latin Pop Album this year. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the win to fellow immigrants. Several artists publicly sent love to marginalized communities, such as Lady Gaga shouting out trans people in her acceptance speech, and I really appreciated these stars taking their moments to send love to communities who need it right now.

Doechii becoming the third woman ever to win best rap album

I DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT DOECHII UNTIL THE GRAMMYS and that’s criminal. She’s my new favorite rapper. She was up for Best Rap Album and Best New Artist, and in her first year of being nominated, she beat out the biggest names in rap, including J.Cole and Eminem. She was the only woman nominated in this category, and in her acceptance speech, she said that since the category was introduced in 1989, she is only the third woman to win. In 35 years. That’s insane.

Benson Boone’s surprise performance

Towards the middle of the show, Bensoon Boone whipped a microphone out of his suit, which was then ripped off to reveal a really awesome, sparkly, blue jumpsuit. That was a little revealing, if you know what I mean. He then proceeded to do backflips, dance moves, and overall woo the audience with his charm, before passing the mic off to the other nominees in the Best New Artist category. This was a super fun performance that highlighted the new talent and I really enjoyed it.

Charli XCX throwing underwear all over the stage on national television

Charli XCX is just iconic. Before starting her performance, she announced she was going to perform the most inappropriate songs for the Grammys. And she did. She sang “Von Dutch” while running backstage and then hosted a party on stage along to “Guess,” while her backup dancers raved and threw undergarments all over the stage. It was definitely inappropriate, and it was also definitely awesome. And, as an added bonus, she donated all the undergarments used on stage to women’s shelters.

Even though, as a Swiftie, I was disappointed Taylor didn’t win any of her categories, I still thoroughly enjoyed the Grammys and am counting down the days to the next award show.