TikTok Wellness Trends Inspiring Us to Be Our Best Selves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

There are so many TikTok wellness trends that inspire us to be better people and live happier lives. While some of these trends may be new, others are timeless. Let’s dive into some of the most talked-about wellness trends on TikTok right now.

The Carnivore Diet

Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Looking for a way to relax and sleep better? The sleepy girl mocktail might be for you. Typically made with tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and unflavored or prebiotic soda, this drink is as soothing as it is aesthetic. Many TikTok users swear it helps them relax after a busy day. @drinkolipop making the viral sleepy girl mocktail 😴🍒🍋🥤for better sleep & a happier gut #sleepygirlmocktail #sleeptips #olipop #mocktailrecipe #sleephacks #drinkolipop ♬ original sound – OLIPOP

Heatless Curls

– It can also be a fun sleepover activity!

Matcha

Matcha has sparked mixed opinions—some love its earthy flavor, while others claim it tastes like grass. Less caffeinated than coffee and loaded with health benefits, matcha is both aesthetic and nutritious, winning over a new crowd of matcha lovers on TikTok. @thecarolinalifestyle the tricks for a perfect matcha latte #matcha #matchalatte #matchatips #matchatea ♬ original sound – Carolina Salazar

Pilates, Inspired by Miley Cyrus

After Miley Cyrus showed off her sculpted arms at the Grammys, Pilates saw a surge in popularity on TikTok. Known for being one of the best low-impact workouts, Pilates helps tone and strengthen while being gentle on the joints. People everywhere are jumping on the Pilates bandwagon, inspired by Miley’s sleek physique. @doctorjesss Have you tried pilates? ♬ original sound – DoctorJesss

Nature’s Cereal

This fresh and simple “cereal” involves coconut water poured over frozen berries. Perfect for a snack or light breakfast, this trend brings natural sweetness and hydration together for a healthy start to the day. @everything_delish Had to hop on the Nature’s Cereal trend | recipe by @natures_food ✨ #naturescereal #fruit #foodontiktok ♬ SugarCrash! – ElyOtto

12-3-30 Workout

A fitness favorite, this workout involves setting the treadmill to a 12% incline, 3 mph speed, and walking for 30 minutes. It’s a simple, effective way to build strength and stamina, and TikTokers love how accessible and easy it is to stick to. @avavescovi Replying to @jaaazyg shoutout to @laurengiraldo for creating this workout 🫶🏼 ♬ ceilings – Sped Up Version – Lizzy McAlpine

Chia Seed Water

Known for its potential benefits, chia seed water involves mixing chia seeds with water and letting them expand. TikTokers claim it’s a refreshing drink that helps with hydration and digestion—a perfect addition to any wellness routine. @ava334910 guys ill let you know if it works #chiaseed ♬ original sound – Davion from Mil

Hot Girl Walks and Run Clubs