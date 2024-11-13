TikTok Wellness Trends Inspiring Us to Be Our Best Selves

There are so many TikTok wellness trends that inspire us to be better people and live happier lives. While some of these trends may be new, others are timeless. Let’s dive into some of the most talked-about wellness trends on TikTok right now.
- The Carnivore Diet
-
This trend is hard to miss, as it has become one of the most popular food trends today. The carnivore diet focuses on a meat-heavy regimen, with meals containing eggs, steak, and avocado. Advocates rave about the mental clarity they experience, though experts express concerns about the potential lack of nutrients in such a restrictive diet. If you’re wanting to try this trend, it’s best to consult a healthcare professional beforehand.
- Sleepy Girl Mocktail
-
Looking for a way to relax and sleep better? The sleepy girl mocktail might be for you. Typically made with tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and unflavored or prebiotic soda, this drink is as soothing as it is aesthetic. Many TikTok users swear it helps them relax after a busy day.
- Heatless Curls
-
An oldie but a goodie, heatless curls are a staple among many girls. Users on TikTok have perfected methods involving socks, headbands, or braiding techniques to create beautiful curls without the damage from heat styling. This trend is all about self-care, encouraging us to give our hair a break while still achieving gorgeous curls.
-
– It can also be a fun sleepover activity!
- Matcha
-
Matcha has sparked mixed opinions—some love its earthy flavor, while others claim it tastes like grass. Less caffeinated than coffee and loaded with health benefits, matcha is both aesthetic and nutritious, winning over a new crowd of matcha lovers on TikTok.
- Pilates, Inspired by Miley Cyrus
-
After Miley Cyrus showed off her sculpted arms at the Grammys, Pilates saw a surge in popularity on TikTok. Known for being one of the best low-impact workouts, Pilates helps tone and strengthen while being gentle on the joints. People everywhere are jumping on the Pilates bandwagon, inspired by Miley’s sleek physique.
- Nature’s Cereal
-
This fresh and simple “cereal” involves coconut water poured over frozen berries. Perfect for a snack or light breakfast, this trend brings natural sweetness and hydration together for a healthy start to the day.
- 12-3-30 Workout
-
A fitness favorite, this workout involves setting the treadmill to a 12% incline, 3 mph speed, and walking for 30 minutes. It’s a simple, effective way to build strength and stamina, and TikTokers love how accessible and easy it is to stick to.
- Chia Seed Water
-
Known for its potential benefits, chia seed water involves mixing chia seeds with water and letting them expand. TikTokers claim it’s a refreshing drink that helps with hydration and digestion—a perfect addition to any wellness routine.
- Hot Girl Walks and Run Clubs
-
Hot girl walks and run clubs are redefining socializing and fitness. Weekly walking and running clubs have become more than just exercise; they’re also a place to meet new friends and even potential partners. Say hello to fitness with a social twist.