Things to Do in Westwood When You’re Bored

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Westwood might feel small after a while, but there are actually plenty of ways to spend time when you’re bored that don’t involve just grabbing food and going back to your dorm. Whether you have an hour between classes or want something relaxing to do with friends, Westwood has a mix of spots that make it easy to reset and enjoy being around campus.

One of the easiest and most underrated things to do is simply take a walk around UCLA. On a sunny day, the campus almost feels like a park. Walking through areas like the UCLA Botanical Garden is a perfect way to slow down and clear your mind. It’s quiet, green, and feels completely separate from the usual campus rush. A walk through the garden or even around campus pathways can turn into the perfect mid-day reset.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

If you’re looking for something a little more social, grabbing a drink and walking around Westwood Village is always a good move. Matcha spots and cafés have become the go-to hangouts for students who want a casual place to sit and talk. Newer places like Le Phant have been gaining attention for their drinks and aesthetic atmosphere, making them perfect for a quick stop during the day or a catch-up with friends.

Photo by lily oneal

For students who want to be a little more active, Westwood also has some fun options nearby. Sender One Climbing, just a short drive away, is a great place to try rock climbing with friends. Even if you’ve never climbed before, it’s beginner-friendly and a fun way to switch up your usual routine. It’s also the kind of activity that feels like a mini adventure without needing to plan a full trip.

Sometimes the best way to deal with boredom is by just doing something (solo or with friends). Go out and explore what’s around you. Whether it’s a walk through the gardens, a matcha run or trying something new like climbing, Westwood has more to offer than it might seem at first.

If you’re willing to venture just a little outside of Westwood, nearby areas like Brentwood also offer great places to explore. Walking around the Brentwood Country Mart or stopping by local cafés gives you a change of scenery without going far from campus.