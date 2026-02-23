“They Said I Wasn’t Cut Out for It”: What It’s Really Like to Be a Woman in Firefighting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Firefighting is one of those careers people grow up seeing as heroic, intense and physically demanding. But for many women, it is also a space where they still have to prove they belong before they even get the chance to do the job.

For the firefighter I spoke with, the road into the field was not just about learning skills or passing training. It was about pushing through doubt, building confidence and finding her place in a profession that is slowly changing but still heavily male dominated. Her story shows both how far things have come and how much strength it still takes for women to step into the firehouse.

First Impressions of the Job

Walking into the station for the first time, she felt the pressure immediately.

“My first day was super nerve-racking,” she said. “There were three of us new firefighters, and we all got there around lunch. Everyone else was kind of asleep, so we just walked in, made lunch and sat down. After that, it was straight into skills. There was absolutely no downtime.”

From that moment on, the expectations were constant. New recruits were tested on equipment, radios and engine setup. If they did not know an answer, it meant instant physical training.

“We were the first ones awake and the last ones to go to bed,” she said. “We were checking the engine day and night trying to figure everything out.”

It was a crash course not just in firefighting, but in surviving the culture of the station.

“I walked in nervous and unsure, but I left that first day knowing I would prove I belonged.”

The “Guys Club”

She described her first station as a “guys club,” where fitting in did not come easily.

One engineer ignored her from day one, giving tips to others while walking past her during drills. She was not allowed to work on his engine. During one early training exercise, another firefighter gave her a hard time when equipment was stuck somewhere she physically could not reach.

Moments like that made her feel isolated, but they also made her more determined.

“I definitely felt like an outcast,” she admitted.

Still, she found support where it mattered. One engineer took the time to train her, teach her skills and treat her like a member of the crew.

“I owe a lot of my progress to him,” she said.

Quitting?

When I asked if she ever felt like walking away from the job, she was honest about how tough the beginning was.

About a month into training, she was exhausted, still adjusting and had not yet found her people at the station.

“I thought about it for a second,” she said. “But then I realized how hard I worked to get here. People spend years trying to get this job, and I got here fast. I felt like I owed it to myself to stay.”

That decision was not about doubt. It was about commitment. Instead of stepping back, she doubled down.

“They said I sucked,” she recalled. “I said I’ll prove you wrong, and I worked toward that.”

“I stayed. I worked. I proved that passion and determination can overcome anything.”

The Moment It Became Real

Her turning point came during her first fire response.

She remembers stepping off the engine and running uphill toward the flames, nervous to do this for the first time. The crew moved quickly, contained the fire, and just as suddenly as it began, it was over.

Afterward, she looked down at her boots, covered in soot and dirt.

“I remember thinking, those boots have seen fire,” she said. “That was the moment I thought, ‘Holy shit, I’m actually a firefighter.’”

It was proof that she belonged there after all.

Finding Confidence and Community

Things shifted when she moved to a second station. There, she found more independence in planning her training and felt supported by the people around her. She built friendships and started to feel like she could trust her crew.

The job also changed her far beyond the station walls.

Firefighters have to speak up if something feels unsafe during a call, and that mindset carried into her personal life too.

“You have to make your voice known in fire,” she said. “If something doesn’t feel right, you say it. Now I do that everywhere. I don’t put up with people’s BS anymore.”

She says the job made her more organized, more disciplined and more confident in every part of her life.

“Being a firefighter isn’t just about proving yourself to others. It’s about proving to yourself that you are capable of more than you ever imagined.”

The Reality of the Work

Firefighting is physically demanding from start to finish. Days are filled with equipment checks, training, workouts and station duties. Calls can come at any time – day or night – and shifts stretch for days at a time.

One of the hardest skills for her to master was ladder throwing, especially because height differences can make the task tougher.

“You just have to figure out what works for you,” she said.

Her advice for other women considering the field is clear.

“Prepare yourself physically before you start,” she said. “Run more, hike more, lift more weights. And if people doubt you, work hard and prove them wrong.”

the future of firefighting

When she talks about the future of firefighting, she hopes the focus shifts away from gender entirely.

“It shouldn’t be ‘women in firefighting.’ It should just be firefighters,” she said. “Anyone who’s fit enough and passionate enough to do the job should be able to do it.”

Her journey shows exactly what that looks like. Not someone trying to prove she belongs, but someone who already does.

And for the next generation of women thinking about stepping into the firehouse, or any male-dominated field, her story makes one thing clear.

There is space for you here too.