The Weirdly Specific Things I Miss Most About the U.S. While Abroad

Studying abroad is filled with unforgettable moments: hopping countries on the weekend, walking cobblestone streets to class, and becoming a regular at a café that feels straight out of a rom-com. But if I’m being honest, there are moments when I really wish I could have a Chipotle bowl and a glass of ice water.
I’m incredibly grateful to be spending this semester in Ireland, but no one talks about the oddly specific things you’ll miss from home — the ones you didn’t even realize were uniquely American. So here’s my very real, very random list of what I can’t wait to be reunited with when I’m back in the U.S.
- Chipotle (or any mexican food)
-
Ireland has many amazing things, but burritos are just not one of them. I’ve struggled to find decent Mexican food anywhere, let alone something fast, customizable, and dependable like Chipotle. I didn’t realize how often I craved that exact combination of rice, beans, lettuce, and guac until it was completely off the map.
- Ranch
-
The moment I realized ranch dressing wasn’t a global standard was the moment I knew I was in trouble. I’ve searched high and low, but the ranch options abroad are either nonexistent or just wrong. Garlic mayo is not a substitute, and my sandwiches and sad little salads are suffering.
- Driving My Own Car
-
Public transportation is convenient, sure. But I miss the freedom of hopping into my car, blasting music, and going wherever I want without memorizing bus schedules or standing in the rain.
- Free Water (With Ice!)
-
The way I would do anything for a giant glass of water with ice at a restaurant. Free water isn’t always a given, and when it is, it usually comes in the smallest glass imaginable. I never thought I’d miss American water, but here we are.
- free bathrooms
-
I get that paying a euro for a restroom helps keep facilities clean and maintained, and honestly, some of the paid bathrooms are really nice. But I still miss being able to walk into a store or café and use the bathroom without having to dig for coins or buy something first. It’s just one of those little conveniences you take for granted.
- Wide Sidewalks
-
European sidewalks are charming… and sometimes barely wide enough for one person. I miss walking side by side with a friend without one of us having to step into the street (or into a hedge). Bonus points if the sidewalk isn’t cobblestone and ankle-risking.
- Customer service
-
This one’s definitely a cultural difference, and I respect that! But I still miss the over-the-top friendliness you get at stores and restaurants in the U.S. I’m used to being greeted with “Hi! What can I get started for you today?” Here, I’ve learned to embrace the more relaxed, no-pressure vibe. Still, when I can’t track down the server to ask for my bill, I can’t help but long for the efficiency of back home.
- stores that have everything
-
I miss the chaos and convenience of Target. Here, if I want shampoo, snacks, and a notebook, I need to go to three different shops. I didn’t realize how good we had it until I couldn’t find what I needed… literally anywhere.
- american streaming services
-
I was not prepared for how different streaming libraries are abroad. Shows I used to binge are suddenly unavailable or only show up on random platforms with no captions. I just want to watch The Bachelor, Dance Moms, and Abbott Elementary when I want to unwind. Is that too much to ask?
- trader joe’s
-
Nothing fills the Trader Joe’s–shaped hole in my heart. I miss the frozen meals, the fun snacks, the seasonal everything. I miss walking in for oat milk and leaving with three new dips and a tote bag full of personality.
Studying abroad has been one of the most magical experiences of my life. But that doesn’t mean I don’t miss the little things like crushed ice, Sunday Target runs, or a good bottle of ranch. When I get home, I’ll hug my family… and then immediately go to Chipotle with a strawberry acai refresher in hand and a Trader Joe’s haul in the backseat.