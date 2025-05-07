The Weirdly Specific Things I Miss Most About the U.S. While Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Studying abroad is filled with unforgettable moments: hopping countries on the weekend, walking cobblestone streets to class, and becoming a regular at a café that feels straight out of a rom-com. But if I’m being honest, there are moments when I really wish I could have a Chipotle bowl and a glass of ice water.

I’m incredibly grateful to be spending this semester in Ireland, but no one talks about the oddly specific things you’ll miss from home — the ones you didn’t even realize were uniquely American. So here’s my very real, very random list of what I can’t wait to be reunited with when I’m back in the U.S.

Chipotle (or any mexican food) Ireland has many amazing things, but burritos are just not one of them. I’ve struggled to find decent Mexican food anywhere, let alone something fast, customizable, and dependable like Chipotle. I didn’t realize how often I craved that exact combination of rice, beans, lettuce, and guac until it was completely off the map. Ranch The moment I realized ranch dressing wasn’t a global standard was the moment I knew I was in trouble. I’ve searched high and low, but the ranch options abroad are either nonexistent or just wrong. Garlic mayo is not a substitute, and my sandwiches and sad little salads are suffering. Photo by Louis Hansel from Unsplash Driving My Own Car Public transportation is convenient, sure. But I miss the freedom of hopping into my car, blasting music, and going wherever I want without memorizing bus schedules or standing in the rain. Free Water (With Ice!) The way I would do anything for a giant glass of water with ice at a restaurant. Free water isn’t always a given, and when it is, it usually comes in the smallest glass imaginable. I never thought I’d miss American water, but here we are. free bathrooms I get that paying a euro for a restroom helps keep facilities clean and maintained, and honestly, some of the paid bathrooms are really nice. But I still miss being able to walk into a store or café and use the bathroom without having to dig for coins or buy something first. It’s just one of those little conveniences you take for granted. Photo by Giorgio Trovato from Unsplash Wide Sidewalks European sidewalks are charming… and sometimes barely wide enough for one person. I miss walking side by side with a friend without one of us having to step into the street (or into a hedge). Bonus points if the sidewalk isn’t cobblestone and ankle-risking. Customer service This one’s definitely a cultural difference, and I respect that! But I still miss the over-the-top friendliness you get at stores and restaurants in the U.S. I’m used to being greeted with “Hi! What can I get started for you today?” Here, I’ve learned to embrace the more relaxed, no-pressure vibe. Still, when I can’t track down the server to ask for my bill, I can’t help but long for the efficiency of back home. stores that have everything I miss the chaos and convenience of Target. Here, if I want shampoo, snacks, and a notebook, I need to go to three different shops. I didn’t realize how good we had it until I couldn’t find what I needed… literally anywhere. Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi from Unsplash american streaming services I was not prepared for how different streaming libraries are abroad. Shows I used to binge are suddenly unavailable or only show up on random platforms with no captions. I just want to watch The Bachelor, Dance Moms, and Abbott Elementary when I want to unwind. Is that too much to ask? trader joe’s Nothing fills the Trader Joe’s–shaped hole in my heart. I miss the frozen meals, the fun snacks, the seasonal everything. I miss walking in for oat milk and leaving with three new dips and a tote bag full of personality.

Studying abroad has been one of the most magical experiences of my life. But that doesn’t mean I don’t miss the little things like crushed ice, Sunday Target runs, or a good bottle of ranch. When I get home, I’ll hug my family… and then immediately go to Chipotle with a strawberry acai refresher in hand and a Trader Joe’s haul in the backseat.