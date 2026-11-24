This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Under my bed, there’s a box filled to the brim with cards. It includes birthday cards, graduation cards, and even a letter from my kindergarten teacher. Although they’re not exactly useful, they capture important shared memories. These cards are the physical documentation of my relationships and the love in my life.

Birthday cards are some of the most commonly received and gifted types of cards, but cards can serve a variety of other purposes, such as commemorating milestones or showing up for loved ones. Cards are an important way of caring for others that is both lasting and tangible. Oftentimes, they are a way to express sentiments we might not be able to express verbally.

When I look through all the cards I’ve saved, I’m reminded of the different stages of my life. Reading them, I reflect on friendships that have changed or grown and inside jokes I almost forgot about. Even long after I’ve received them, the gift keeps on giving.

The process of gifting a card can be just as special as receiving one. Every step, from buying or making a card to writing in it, is a great opportunity to reflect on your relationship with another person. It’s a chance to better understand yourself and be vulnerable with someone else.

Making homemade cards can be especially sentimental, but this doesn’t make store-bought cards any less so. When I pick out cards at the store, I always think about the person opening them and whether they’ll think, “This is so me” or “This is so us.” Picking out that design is also a way to show that you care about someone and pay attention to what makes them happy.

Next time it’s the birthday of a loved one in your life, take the time to pick out and write a thoughtful card for them, even if you’re unsure whether they’ll hold onto it. It’s a small gesture that can mean so much. And if you don’t already, keep those cards. Or, if you do, take a moment to look back at them and immerse yourself in those memories.