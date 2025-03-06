The Ultimate Spicy Chip Ranking Every College Student Needs to Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Let’s be real — there’s nothing like the perfect bag of spicy chips to fuel a late-night study session or add some extra flavor to a Netflix binge. If you’re anything like me, you want that kick of heat, a bit of crunch, and a snack so addictively spicy that you’re lowkey wiping your tears while going back for more. So, let’s dive into the top five spicy chips that deserve a spot in your room snack stash. Trust me, this list will be your go-to during your upcoming final study sessions:

HOT CHEETOS (ALL TYPES)

Let’s be real — if you think any other spicy chip outranks Hot Cheetos, you’re just lying to yourself. They’re the OG for a reason. Disrespect them, and we might have a problem. Hot Cheetos are a staple in every Hispanic household and deserve the same iconic status in your dorm, apartment, or wherever you call home. As a certified spicy food enthusiast, Hot Cheeto Puffs hold a special place in my heart — the spicy chip of all spicy chips! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hozho Life (@hozho_life)

Spicy Nacho Doritos with Bean Dip

If you’re up to date on the Ash Trevino lore, I know the idea of eating bean dip with anything might sound a little scary — but trust me, she was onto something. I’ve been devouring this combo for as long as I can remember, and not one of my friends had tried it… until they did. Now, it’s their go-to. Pair it with a Diet Pepsi, and you’ve got an iconic snack. Try it, and you’ll be thanking me later. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos® (@doritos)

Flamin’ Hot Funyuns

These were my favorite chips growing up, and while they might not hold the top spot anymore, they’re still a solid top five for life. They don’t get as much hype as other spicy chips, but once you try them, you’ll realize what you’ve been missing. Pro tip: add a squeeze of lime and maybe — just maybe — gatekeep them from your friends, because you will want to finish the whole bag yourself. Trust. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funyuns Onion Flavored Rings (@officialfunyuns)

Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon

These were my absolute favorite chips in middle school — I haven’t had them in forever, but the taste is still engraved in my memory. They don’t hit the same for me anymore, but they’ll always hold a special place in my heart. Maybe I’ll give them another shot soon. If you haven’t had them in a while, I definitely recommend it — there’s something so nostalgic about them, like summer days at the park or post-game snacks after sports. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doritos® (@doritos)

TAKIS Fuego