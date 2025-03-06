Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Ultimate Spicy Chip Ranking Every College Student Needs to Know

Jennifer Garcia
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Let’s be real — there’s nothing like the perfect bag of spicy chips to fuel a late-night study session or add some extra flavor to a Netflix binge. If you’re anything like me, you want that kick of heat, a bit of crunch, and a snack so addictively spicy that you’re lowkey wiping your tears while going back for more. So, let’s dive into the top five spicy chips that deserve a spot in your room snack stash. Trust me, this list will be your go-to during your upcoming final study sessions:

HOT CHEETOS (ALL TYPES)

Let’s be real — if you think any other spicy chip outranks Hot Cheetos, you’re just lying to yourself. They’re the OG for a reason. Disrespect them, and we might have a problem. Hot Cheetos are a staple in every Hispanic household and deserve the same iconic status in your dorm, apartment, or wherever you call home. As a certified spicy food enthusiast, Hot Cheeto Puffs hold a special place in my heart — the spicy chip of all spicy chips!

Spicy Nacho Doritos with Bean Dip

If you’re up to date on the Ash Trevino lore, I know the idea of eating bean dip with anything might sound a little scary — but trust me, she was onto something. I’ve been devouring this combo for as long as I can remember, and not one of my friends had tried it… until they did. Now, it’s their go-to. Pair it with a Diet Pepsi, and you’ve got an iconic snack. Try it, and you’ll be thanking me later.

Flamin’ Hot Funyuns

These were my favorite chips growing up, and while they might not hold the top spot anymore, they’re still a solid top five for life. They don’t get as much hype as other spicy chips, but once you try them, you’ll realize what you’ve been missing. Pro tip: add a squeeze of lime and maybe — just maybe — gatekeep them from your friends, because you will want to finish the whole bag yourself. Trust.

Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon

These were my absolute favorite chips in middle school — I haven’t had them in forever, but the taste is still engraved in my memory. They don’t hit the same for me anymore, but they’ll always hold a special place in my heart. Maybe I’ll give them another shot soon. If you haven’t had them in a while, I definitely recommend it — there’s something so nostalgic about them, like summer days at the park or post-game snacks after sports.

TAKIS Fuego

I LOVE Takis — but only in small doses. If someone offers me a chip from their bag, I will always say yes, but you will never catch me buying them for myself. Takis aren’t a staple in my home anymore, but I know plenty of people who still swear by them. And let’s be real — if you’re eating Takis and don’t offer me one? That’s toxic, and I’m cutting you off. I know my Takis era will make a comeback someday, but for now, my loyalty lies with Hot Cheetos.

