The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Impossible People In Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

With the holiday season basically here, gift shopping for tough-to-please family and friends can feel impossible. However, with my help as the ultimate gift guru, this guide will offer you some creative, thoughtful ideas to impress even the hardest-to-shop-for-people.

For the foodie: Maldon sea salt + Salt cellar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maldon Salt (@maldonsalt) Flaky, fancy, and totally unnecessary—just like them. This dynamic duo will make them feel like a culinary genius for sprinkling salt on their daily avocado toast.

for the artist: Paint water mug

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Modern Met Store (@mymodernmetstore) No more mixing paint water with their coffee—or worse, drinking it. A quirky mug labeled Not Paint Water saves their brushes (and their dignity).

For the newlywed: battery daddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco (@costco) Yes, it’s literally a battery organizer. But imagine this: their junk drawer is suddenly Pinterest-worthy, and they’ll never scavenge for a double-A battery during a blackout again. Instant hero status.

for the chicest girl you know: french twist clip

for the chef: sourdough starter kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You Knead Sourdough (@youkneadsourdough) Give them the gift of patience and yeast this holiday season. Better yet, if they succeed, you land some fresh bread! If they fail, you get a story about their kitchen exploding. A win-win.

for the workaholic: laptop case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Leigh (@marileighjo) If they’re going to ignore your texts for their spreadsheets, at least they’ll look stylish doing it. Find one with a pop of color or cheeky slogan. Nothing screams “fun” like pink bow print in a boardroom.

for the dog parent: doggy baG

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S T A U D (@staud.clothing) Treats, toys, and all the puppy essentials in one little bundle. Perfect for the person who treats their dog better than most people treat their children.

for your dad: theragun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Therabody (@therabody) His lower back pain (caused from the years of stress raising you) will thank you. And for once, he’ll actually use the gift you got him instead of pretending he “already has one of those.”

for your mom: anything le creuset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Creuset (@lecreuset) Le Creuset is the epitome of luxury mom crack. Whether it’s a tiny cocotte or a full-blown Dutch oven, she’ll feel like Martha Stewart (the OG luxury mom) with every casserole.

For your grandparents: Hatch Alarm clock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hatch (@hatchforsleep) Yes, it’s a sunrise alarm clock, but also, a literal miracle worker. They’ll be raving about how it “changed their mornings” for the next three weeks.

for the homebody: matcha set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERCUP (@percup.store) A whisk, bowl, and dreamy green powder to fuel their cozy mid-afternoon caffeine obsession. They’ll feel zen even if their life is chaos (or if they’re unemployed).

for the athlete: heating pad + Epsom salts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flewd stresscare (@flewdstresscare) For every sore muscle and post-gym regret, this is the warm hug their body will need (and deserve). Throw in some magnesium-heavy epsom salts if you’re feeling generous.

for the bedrotter: Magnesium pillow spray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOAP BAR CO | LUXE ARTISAN VANESSA BRONSGEEST (@soapbarco) Help them take their horizontal hobbies to new heights with a sleep spray that’s basically a lullaby in a bottle. One spray and you know they won’t be answering your messages for the next ten hours.

for the boyfriend: shaving kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Shaving Company (@bombayshavingcompany) Upgrade your man’s grooming game with a sleek set that says, “I love you, but your five o’clock shadow needs some work.”

for the pickleballer: paddle bag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recess Pickleball (@recesspickleball) They’re probably already insufferable about their backhand, so you might as well feed the obsession. Add their initials for extra flair.

for the situationship: AIRTAG

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elago (@elago_official) Not sure where this relationship is going, but at least they’ll always know where their keys are. Practical, no strings attached—just like your vibe.

for the girl who has everything: pamela anderson’s memoir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dey Street Books (@deystreet) The queen of reinvention deserves a spot on her nightstand. Bonus points if you read it first and leave sassy annotations in the margins.

for the beauty-obsessed: CUSTOMIZED FRENCH COMB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emi Jay (@emijayinc) It’s the Emily in Paris moment they’ve been dreaming of. Have it engraved with their name—or “hot mess,” if they’re into brutal honesty or campy humor.

FOR The track star: hokas bondi 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STYLERUNNER (@stylerunner) Because nothing screams “I’m faster than you” like these chunky, trendy running shoes. My personal favorites, these “it girl” sneakers will have them feeling unstoppable (and looking fabulous).

for the wannabe bartender: bar glassware set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALTIST (@saltistco) Turn their kitchen corner into a speakeasy. They’ll mix, you drink, and suddenly, no one is trying to hide their sour expression after they take a sip.

for the hostesS with the mostest: cheese board

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ain’t Too Proud To Meg (@ainttooproudtomeg) It’s a cheese board, but make it glam. Perfect for their next soirée—or just a Tuesday night with wine and fancy crackers.

for the makeup guru: hourglass palette

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBH_4E6yVd-/?igsh=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA%3D%3D Pigmented, glowy, and ridiculously Instagrammable. You might not understand their 12-step routine, but this palette will fit right in on their vanity.

for the bodybuilder: self-tan sleep sack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAN FAN | No.1 Self Tan Sleep Sac (@tan.fan.co) Prevent streaks and save their white sheets from certain doom. A weirdly niche product, but they’ll love it (I know I do)—and so will their laundry.

for the bookworm: custom book stamper