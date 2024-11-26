The Tradwife Surge and American Conservatism on the Rise 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

The results of the presidential election–albeit disappointing–should not come as a shock to the American public, as we have seen the steady progression of conservative ideals rising in popularity for the past several years.

The root of this conservative encouragement is notably recognized on TikTok through the glamorization of the tradwife aesthetic. The tradwife, a neologism for a traditional wife or housewife, is a woman who strictly adheres to, and in turn normalizes, traditional gender roles.

The TikTok personnel of Nara Smith, Hannah Neeleman and the Mormon Wives of MomTok have popularized the homemaker role of women, values now seen at the forefront of social media. As these content creators remain silent on the political stage, we can only infer where their morals lie.

While the 23 year old biracial model and mother of three is originally from Germany, still finding her footing in the Mormon Church, Nara Smith’s husband, fellow model Lucky Blue Smith, is a lifelong Mormon and Utah native.

These identities in combination with the influencer’s elaborate meals from scratch, soft spoken voice-overs and traditionally feminine wardrobe, make it safe to assume that the couple is appreciative of tradition.

Similarly, Hannah Neeleman (aka Ballerina Farm) is another Mormon Housewife of Utah, living on her 328 acre farm with her husband and their eight children.

Neeleman, a content creator notorious for her rustic handmade meals and portrayal of traditional motherhood, was formerly a Juilliard Ballerina before her return back home to the Midwest.

2024 Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives depicts the scandalous lives of Utah moms, delving into the group’s past swinging scandal and infidelity allegations.

Masqueraded by sex, lies and drama, the conservative values that lie beneath the surface of Mom Tok are undoubtedly influenced by the women’s religious affiliation.

The series showcases a variety of moms, each with varying levels of devoutness towards the church. While some of the women choose not to consume alcohol, they have no problem getting high off of laughing gas at their botox appointments.

The women may not preach Republican views outwardly, but their unwavering commitment to tradition, their husbands and the church implies a prioritization of domestic values over communal prosperity.

The bottom line is this, the promotion of the traditional wife aesthetic is all good and well for those who can afford to achieve this lifestyle, but harmful rhetoric for the average middle class American.

The luxury of being a stay at home mom is not always attainable, especially one who can afford to remain disillusioned by the implications of the patriarchy in everyday life.

While there’s no direct correlation between right-wing ideology and Mormonism, both groups place a large emphasis on the values of life, family, and tradition, denouncing abortion and oftentimes contraception.

There is no empirical evidence to suggest that these creators are the reason the government now bleeds red. It is worth considering, however, who young voters have inspired their lifestyle aspirations, and consequently their political beliefs around.