The Rom-Com Guide to Living Your Best Life in 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If there’s one thing romantic comedies have taught us, it’s that life’s messiest moments often lead to the happiest endings. From spontaneous meet-cutes to over-the-top grand gestures, rom-coms remind us that with a little humor, a lot of heart, and the courage to take a chance, life can feel magical. Whether you’re channeling Sally Albright, Lara Jean Covey, or Kat Stratford, here’s how you can live your best rom-com-inspired life this year.

make your own meet-cute

Rom-coms thrive on unexpected, serendipitous meetings, but who says you can’t create your own? Say yes to spontaneous plans, chat with strangers in coffee shops, or even strike up a conversation in class. Life’s most exciting connections often happen when you step out of your comfort zone. And no, a meet-cute doesn’t have to be romantic! It can be the start of a new friendship or a chance encounter with someone who changes your perspective. The point is to be open to the unexpected. You never know who you’ll meet while debating over iced coffee flavors or reaching for the same book at the library.

channel your inner main character

Every rom-com heroine has her moment: a dramatic montage where she takes control of her life. Maybe she starts journaling, joins a quirky club, or finally finds her voice in a bold speech. This year, prioritize yourself. Sign up for that yoga class, update your playlist with songs that make you feel invincible, or tackle a creative project you’ve been putting off. Being the main character doesn’t mean being perfect. It means embracing your flaws, chasing your dreams, and learning to laugh at yourself along the way. Even Andie Anderson had her cringe-worthy moments, but she owned them—and you can, too.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Chase Big Dreams (and Maybe Make a Fool of Yourself Along the Way)

Rom-com characters don’t play it safe. They start businesses, move to new cities, or declare their feelings in front of an entire crowd. In 2025, be bold enough to take a risk. Apply for that internship you think is out of reach, confess your feelings to your crush, or book that solo trip you’ve been dreaming about. And if things don’t go perfectly? That’s part of the story, too. Some of the best rom-coms start with things going hilariously wrong before they get better.

Find Joy in the Little Moments

Romantic comedies are filled with small, unforgettable moments… think picnics in Central Park, karaoke nights, or spontaneous dance parties in the rain. Life isn’t all grand gestures; it’s also about the little things that make you smile. Start a tradition of treating yourself to a fancy coffee every Monday or hosting movie nights with your friends. Turn ordinary moments into something special by slowing down and truly appreciating them.

Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Don’t Forget the Grand Gesture

While you probably don’t need to chase someone through an airport (seriously, don’t), a little extra effort can go a long way. Surprise your best friend with their favorite dessert just because, write a heartfelt note to someone you love, or plan an impromptu day trip with your roommate. Grand gestures aren’t about extravagance. They’re about thoughtfulness. It’s about showing someone (or even yourself) how much they mean to you.

Rewrite Your Own Rom-Com Rules