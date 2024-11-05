The Perks of a Secret TikTok Account: 5 Reasons It Was the Best Decision I Made

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

When the pandemic hit and boredom set in, I decided to create a secret TikTok account. Little did I know, this undercover adventure would turn out to be one of the best decisions I ever made. If you’re on the fence about starting a secret TikTok, here are five reasons why keeping it low-key might just be the perfect move for you.

Meet new people who share your passions

A secret account opens up a world of new connections. I found an amazing community of fellow book lovers through #BookTok, where I bonded with people who shared my enthusiasm for reading. Whether you’re into books, music, or a niche hobby, a secret account can help you connect with like-minded individuals and make new friends with common interests. Photo by Nick Fewings from Unsplash

Freedom to post without judgement

Having a secret account meant I could post whatever I wanted without worrying about likes, views, or what others might think. Want to try out that quirky dance trend, give a food review, or talk about your crazy ex during a Get Ready With Me video? Go for it! When your account is off the radar, you can let your creativity run wild without worrying about what your friends, family, or coworkers think.

less pressure, more fun

When you’re not concerned about likes, comments, or followers, social media becomes a lot more enjoyable. A secret account means you’re creating content for your own enjoyment, rather than for external validation. This shift in focus can make the whole experience more relaxing and less stressful. Instead of viewing TikTok as a competitive platform, it becomes a personal playground where you can explore your interests freely. (To my surprise, I ended up gaining 20k followers, with only one person from real life ever discovering my account! The key is to have fun and be yourself, rather than stressing over social media analytics or people you know in real life.) Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

create A personal archive of memories

A secret TikTok account can serve as a personal archive where you document fun and memorable moments. From TikTok dance routines to Day in the Life videos, you build a collection of content that you can look back on and enjoy. It’s like having a digital scrapbook, full of your favorite memories and inside jokes! @hercampus, @daisythegoldiee, @ese on TikTok

a digital escape from reality

Having a secret TikTok account can provide a digital escape from everyday life. It’s a space where you can immerse yourself in creativity and entertainment without the constraints of your usual routine. This break from reality can be a fun and refreshing way to unwind, offering an outlet to recharge and relax. Kon Karampelas via Unsplash