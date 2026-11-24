This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t really celebrate Thanksgiving. Coming from a Vietnamese-American background, it’s just a normal day for my family. We gather for a family meal, but we don’t have turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie on the menu. So, for me, television has been the only source of Thanksgiving celebration.

A couple weeks ago, I wrote an article about my fond memories of watching Disney Channel during the Halloween season. Naturally, I decided to commemorate Thanksgiving by ranking every episode from the holiday’s indisputable king of shows: Friends.

9. The one where Chandler doesn’t like dogs (S07 E08)

Summary: Phoebe is babysitting her friend’s dog, so she brings it to Monica’s apartment. Chandler reveals that he doesn’t like dogs.

Season 7 is the weakest, and its Thanksgiving episode highlights that. Season 7 doesn’t lack funny moments; it’s just not as interesting as the rest of the show. Ross’ attempts to list all 50 states are extremely amusing, but the main plot of Chandler hating dogs is boring.

The episode is simply not as memorable when you stack it against the rest of the series. As I said before, Friends is the indisputable king of Thanksgiving, so I have high standards. Joey sums up my ambivalence best:

8. the One with the Rumor (s08 e09)

Summary: Monica invites an old friend from high school, Will, played by Brad Pitt. Will has an intense hatred of Rachel due to her mistreatment of him in high school.

Out of all of the episodes, I think this one has aged the worst, with its fat-shaming and titular transphobic rumor. Pitt’s performance as Will is pretty wooden, which can be jarring compared to the rest of the cast. However, there are definitely moments when he gets a laugh out of me, like when he says, “My two greatest enemies… Rachel Green and complex carbohydrates.”

I dunked on Ross earlier, but he is the standout of the episode. One of David Schwimmer’s greatest comedic strengths is his crisp enunciation, especially when Ross is flustered (which is often). I love how he delivers “If you must know, Anita was very gentle and tender” when he is confronted about making out with a 50-year-old librarian in high school.

7. the one with the late thanksgiving (S10 E08)

Summary: Monica and Chandler reluctantly host Thanksgiving dinner, but everyone shows up an hour late. As a consequence, Monica locks them out.

This is a good episode, but it feels unoriginal out of context. Other Friends episodes centered around characters running late or arriving late are much stronger, in my opinion. Additionally, I dislike how much Monica gets disrespected during Thanksgiving episodes. She puts in so much effort for Thanksgiving dinner, but the rest of the group comes off ungrateful sometimes. It’s frustrating in this particular instance because she didn’t want to host Thanksgiving in the first place, and then no one shows up on time.

The episode did have plenty of funny moments, like the floating heads and the rock-paper-scissors game when everyone gets locked out.

6. the one with all the thanksgivings (S05 e08)

Summary: After Ross laments about his divorce and eviction, everyone recounts their worst Thanksgiving in flashbacks.

Friends’ flashback episodes are always a treat. The actors maintain the essence of each character, but they make them slightly more awkward versions of the beloved characters we know and love. I want to shout out the ‘80s fashion in the flashbacks, especially Chandler’s haircut in the first flashback.

My main criticism of the episode is once again the fatphobia, but also the inconsistency of Monica and Chandler’s relationship. The retroactive decision that Monica and Chandler have a mutual attraction from the start feels like a cop-out. It feels more organic that they thought of each other platonically until they hooked up in London. I will say that Chandler telling Monica “I love you” for the first time at the end of the episode is very sweet.

5. the one where underdog gets away (S01 E09)

Summary: Everyone’s Thanksgiving plans get cancelled, so Monica hosts Thanksgiving at the apartment for the first time. However, the gang gets locked out of the apartment while watching the runaway Underdog parade balloon.

The one that started it all. This episode does a great job of setting the tone for the rest of the series’ Thanksgiving episodes. It sets up Chandler’s hatred of the holiday, gives us a reason each character doesn’t spend Thanksgiving with their families, and has some good old-fashioned miscommunication. The show is still finding its legs here, but I like it because it embodies what makes Friends’ Thanksgiving episodes special: Even when everything goes wrong, they still have each other. What can I say? I love the found family trope.

4. the one with Rachel’s other sister (S09 E08)

Summary: Rachel invites her sister Amy over for Thanksgiving. Amy wreaks havoc.

Christina Applegate as Amy is so delightfully obnoxious, self-centered, and childish that she absolutely steals the show. Despite appearing in only two episodes, I think she’s one of the most memorable characters. If there is a way to put a damper on Thanksgiving, Amy finds a way.

She insults Ross and Monica’s past selves without recognizing them. She thinks that “Phoebe” is just a strange noise that Phoebe makes instead of her name. She morbidly asks who gets Emma if Ross and Rachel pass away. This climaxes in a physical fight between Rachel and Amy, breaking one of Monica’s precious china plates in the process. It excels at what Friends’ Thanksgiving episodes do best: chaos.

3. the one with chandler in a box (S04 E08)

Summary: To win Joey’s forgiveness for kissing Kathy (Joey’s girlfriend), Chandler spends Thanksgiving in a box.

There are three reasons why this episode is so great:

Chandler and Joey’s friendship Ross and Rachel share a nice moment Chandler is in a box

Even when Chandler is stuck inside a box, he is still a riot. He gets moments to be vulnerable in the box, like when his pinky sadly waves goodbye to Kathy after she breaks up with him (he’s not allowed to speak).

What sticks out to me is how much heart the episode has. Putting Chandler in a box is funny, but it genuinely speaks to the strength of Chandler and Joey’s friendship. Joey letting Chandler leave the box to go after Kathy is touching. The Ross and Rachel subplot is nice as well. Ross learning that Rachel kept sentimental items from their past relationship is genuinely sweet.

2. the one with the football (S03 e09)

Summary: The friends compete in a match of football, reviving Ross and Monica’s intense sibling rivalry over the Geller Cup (a Troll doll nailed to a 2×4).

Instead of gathering around in Monica’s apartment, the friends spend Thanksgiving in the park. If you ask me, physical comedy isn’t really one of Friends’ strengths. But from Phoebe running around Ross and screaming incoherently to Ross and Monica wrestling in the dark long after the game is over, physical comedy comes in spades. Plus, it’s always great to see Monica’s hyper-competitive side. This episode definitely scores a touchdown in my book.

1. the one where ross got high (s06 E09)

Summary: Chandler learns that Ross and Monica’s parents hate him, so he tries to win them over when they come for Thanksgiving. Ross realizes their hostility toward Chandler is his fault.

Not only is this my favorite Thanksgiving episode, but it is also one of my favorite Friends episodes in general. There is a reason why it is arguably the most famous Thanksgiving episode of the bunch. It is so incredibly ludicrous.

The way that each plotline converges is masterful. Every plotline, from Rachel’s “traditional” English trifle to Ross refusing to admit that he smoked weed in college to Phoebe’s brief infatuation with Monica and Ross’ dad, culminates in an explosive, rapid-fire confession scene.