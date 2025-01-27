The No Buy 2025 Rules: A Guide to Intentional Living

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

People always say, “New Year, new me,” but this time, let’s really make it count. Recently, I came across a TikTok trend where people shared their “No Buy 2025” goals. As someone who wants to save but is prone to spontaneous or unnecessary purchases, I found inspiration in these lists and decided to create my own set of rules to help with budgeting and mindful spending. Here are my personal rules, inspired by TikTok, with elaborations on exceptions and possible alternatives for when the rules might need to bend:

No New Clothes or Shoes

Rule: Avoid buying any new clothing or footwear. Exception: If I absolutely need something or need essential replacements, I must sell or donate at least 3-5 articles of clothing before making the purchase Alternative: If you are someone who really likes to shop but wants to adjust to small purchases, explore thrift stores or clothing swaps for budget-friendly options.

No New Makeup or Skincare

Rule: No buying new makeup or skincare products Exception: Unless I have completely run out of a particular item, there is no reason to splurge on the newest lippies or a trending Korean beauty product. Alternative: Try asking for some samples from beauty stores or seeing if friends/family have spare products.

No Daily Morning Drinks

Rule: Skip buying daily matcha, coffee, or similar drinks. Exception: A once-a-week treat if meeting a friend or as part of a planned outing. Alternative: Instead, invest in making them at home. Buy high-quality ingredients to replicate cafe-style drinks at home.

No Sweet Treat Runs

Rule: Avoid going out specifically for desserts Exception: Special occasions like birthdays or celebrations. Alternative: Bake treats at home as a fun, cost-effective activity.

No Eating Out or Food Delivery

Rule: Limit dining out or online orders to special occasions, keeping it to once a month at most. Exception: If traveling or during an emergency where cooking isn’t feasible. Alternative: Host potluck dinners or explore meal-prepping to reduce the temptation to order out.

Delete Shopping Apps

Rule: Remove apps that make it easy to scroll and shop impulsively. Exception: Reinstall only when a planned purchase requires it, then delete again. Alternative: Create a “wishlist” and revisit it monthly to evaluate if the items are still desired or necessary.

No Unintentional Buys

Rule: Always plan purchases by making a list before going to the store. Exception: If something essential is forgotten and truly needed. Alternative: Keep a running list of frequently needed items and review it weekly to stay organized and minimize unplanned trips.

No Shopping Sales Just Because

Rule: Don’t buy items simply because they’re on sale. Exception: If it’s a planned purchase and the sale price aligns with the budget. Alternative: Use a “price vs. value” rule: if you wouldn’t buy it at full price, skip it.

Pause on Impulse Buys

Rule: If I see something I want just because it’s “cute,” hold onto it during the trip. Before checking out, leave it behind. Exception: None—stick to this rule no matter what. Alternative: Take a photo of the item and wait a week to see if I still feel the same about it.

Set a Monthly “No-Spend Day” Challenge