The Most Gen Z, Clever Group Halloween Costumes I’ve Seen This Week

Halloween has evolved over recent years. It used to be about looking sexy, wearing a trendy costume or being able to finally become a vampire. But now, because of the rise of trends on social media like TikTok, Gen Z really brought their A game to Halloween this year. Even though Halloween isn’t even here yet, we all know Halloweekend awaits and starts seemingly earlier this year, so Halloween costumes are popping up left and right. If you’re still looking for inspo or just want to be up to date with what’s trending, here’s some of the best costumes I have seen so far:

Lana Del Rey and her Gator Hunting Husband

I think this might be one of the most ingenious costumes from this year. I didn’t see it coming, but I am so glad it’s here. Duos have been dressing up as Lana Del Rey in her wedding dress and iconic makeup and Jeremy Dufrene, her recent husband who is literally an alligator swamp tour guide, by fitting up in all camo, eye black, and sometimes even a fake alligator to accompany. This is the perfect combo of sexy and funny and I will personally be using this fantastic idea for Halloween. So Lana!

Moo Deng the baby hippo

Following Bowen Yang’s iconic performance as Moo Deng, the viral baby hippo, on SNL, I’ve been seeing a lot of elaborate Moo Deng costumes online. People have been dressing head to toe in gray and pink, even adding makeup looks that look moist like Moo Deng’s round face or getting water thrown on them in recognition of Moo Deng’s least favorite activity. If you wanted to make this a duo, I’ve also seen zoo keeper or Pesto the penguin x Moo Deng costumes! There’s no way you haven’t heard of the slippery and so-cute Moo Deng, so this one is going to be a hit at all the Halloween parties this year, I just know it.

Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and CharliXCX

2024 has been the year for emerging and iconic female singers to take over the world, and no one can deny that Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and CharliXCX are by far the best examples of that. From Chappell’s red hair and powdered face, to Sabrina’s blonde locks and glittering mini dresses to Charli’s jet black hair and bold, punk outfits, these characters are easily recognizable and look so good together.

Oliver and Felix from Saltburn

Another iconic duo is Oliver and Felix dressing up as an angel and devil for a party in the movie Saltburn, one that came out in 2023 but that has had lasting impacts on pop culture to this day. I love how simple and recognizable this costume is, as it works with just golden wings and a pair of antlers, but I also appreciate the people putting more effort into it, like the ones in the video above. It’s a little kinky but ultimately a super charming and appropriate costume for this day and age!

Doses and Mimosas Album Cover

We all know that the cheesy yet classic college party anthem is Doses and Mimosas by Cherub, so why not translate that into a Halloween costume? This is such a silly, clever costume that might be harder for people to understand but certainly rewarding when they actually get it. It’s super simple too– just two chefs with sunglasses on.

Hawk Tua Girl…and guy?

Yes, people are somehow dressing up as the Hawk Tua girl with a male counterpart, who does not really have a distinct look but certainly has a distinct label. To my very big surprise, there is actually a Hawk Tua Girl costume you can purchase in some stores that is essentially a pink jumpsuit that has a ‘hawk tua’ label on it. TBH I don’t like this costume at all nor do I think it even makes sense as a costume, but it is certainly relevant and certainly very Gen Z.

Runners up include the Challengers trio and the Menendez brothers!