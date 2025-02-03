The Modern College Girl’s Guide to Living In Your First Apartment 

Honestly, after a long day of class and work, making a five star meal is the last thing on my mind. Meal prepping can save you so much time and money and ensure you’re eating healthily and consistently. My favorite healthy and affordable food comes from Trader Joe’s and Ralph’s – I get my basics at Trader Joe’s, like rice and meat and specialty foods, while I get my produce, sauces, and seasoning from Ralph’s.

A few easy, budget-friendly meal ideas:

Overnight Oats – Mix oats, almond milk, chia seeds, and honey in a jar and leave them in the fridge overnight. Grab and go!

Stir-Fry – Cook up some frozen veggies, rice, and your choice of protein with soy sauce and garlic for an easy, filling meal.

Pasta Night – Whole wheat pasta, a simple marinara sauce, and a protein like chicken or tofu make for a quick and comforting dinner.

Sheet Pan Meals – Toss chicken, potatoes, and your favorite veggies onto a baking sheet with olive oil and seasoning, bake, and you’re done!