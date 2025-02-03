The Modern College Girl’s Guide to Living In Your First Apartment 

On campus housing, no more! Dorms, adieu! You’re tearfully saying goodbye to your meal plan, but your first apartment is a huge step in adulthood. Congratulations girl! It’s your own personal safe haven, free to customize however you want. Although exciting, apartments come with a whole new set of challenges. Today I’ll take you through everything you should know, bring, and be prepared for!
- don’t yuck my yum: healthy eating habits
-
Honestly, after a long day of class and work, making a five star meal is the last thing on my mind. Meal prepping can save you so much time and money and ensure you’re eating healthily and consistently. My favorite healthy and affordable food comes from Trader Joe’s and Ralph’s – I get my basics at Trader Joe’s, like rice and meat and specialty foods, while I get my produce, sauces, and seasoning from Ralph’s.
A few easy, budget-friendly meal ideas:
Overnight Oats – Mix oats, almond milk, chia seeds, and honey in a jar and leave them in the fridge overnight. Grab and go!
Stir-Fry – Cook up some frozen veggies, rice, and your choice of protein with soy sauce and garlic for an easy, filling meal.
Pasta Night – Whole wheat pasta, a simple marinara sauce, and a protein like chicken or tofu make for a quick and comforting dinner.
Sheet Pan Meals – Toss chicken, potatoes, and your favorite veggies onto a baking sheet with olive oil and seasoning, bake, and you’re done!
- Budgeting: “girl math” no more
-
-
Living in an apartment means you’ll have bills; aka finally feeling our parents pain when the mail comes in. The key to stress-free finances? Budgeting smartly from the get-go. Here’s what you need to factor in:
Rent & Utilities: If your rent is $1,200 (average monthly price for an apartment in Westwood, university or off campus apartments) and utilities (electricity, water, WiFi) come out to about $100, make sure to set aside at least $1,300 monthly. In UCLA’s university apartments, gas, water, electricity, and WiFi are included in the rent you pay. You can find a list of UCLA’s university apartments here.
Groceries: Budget around $200-$300 a month for food. Buying in bulk and planning meals ahead can save you money.
Entertainment & Fun: It’s okay to have a social life! Whether it’s a night out or a coffee run, set aside some money so you can enjoy college without breaking the bank.
- Roommate Harmony: dealing with drama
-
Sharing an apartment with roommates can be fun and save money, but it also requires clear communication. Here’s how to keep the peace:
- Set Boundaries Early: Discuss expectations about cleaning, noise, guests, and shared expenses.
- Split Costs Fairly: Use apps like Splitwise to track shared expenses like toilet paper, dish soap, and internet bills.
- Respect Personal Space: Even if you’re besties, everyone needs alone time. Being mindful of each other’s schedules and stress levels helps maintain a happy home.
- decorating on a dime
-
-
A cozy, stylish apartment doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Some of my favorite ways to decorate cheaply:
- Fairy Lights – Instantly make your space feel warm and inviting.
- Thrifted Finds – Hit up local thrift stores for unique decor pieces.
- DIY Art & Prints – Print aesthetic Pinterest images or create your own wall art.
- Plants – A small potted plant or succulents can liven up any space.
- Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper – Great for renters who want to add personality without damaging walls.
Your first apartment is a big step, but you’ve got this! With a little planning, budgeting, and creativity, you’ll turn your space into the perfect home away from home. Enjoy the freedom, learn from the challenges, and make the most of this exciting chapter in your life!