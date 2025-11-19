The Importance Of Having a Quirk

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer I decided I wanted to create a tangible quote book. I’ve been known to write down funny or absurd things I hear my friends say on my phone (via snapchat or my notes app), but I felt I needed something better. I’ve always appreciated physical media, and I guess you could say my little notebook full of quotes was my way of incorporating that into my life. In July, I went to the Museo del Prado in Madrid with my family. There, I bought a small little notebook in the gift store featuring the center panel of the famous The Garden of Earthly Delights Triptych (1490-1500) painting by Hieronymus Bosch. When I bought it, I knew exactly what would go inside. It was now my quote book.

I really enjoy my quote book. It’s more than just a funny list of quotes; it’s a physical record of my memories with my friends, reflecting our individual humor and temperaments. In my book, I write down the quote and attach the person’s name at the end of it. The book has travelled with me from the east to the west coast, adding new quotes of every friend or new person I encounter. Lots of times, my friends and I will even take turns reading a line and guessing which of our friends said it. More times than not, we know each other so well that we know exactly which quote belongs to each person.

At this point, every time I’m with my friends, they ask me “Did you bring the book?” or after they say something ridiculous or hilarious they say “Is that going in the quote book?” Hearing that the people in my life have attached this random thing I picked up into part of my being and kernel of my life made me realize having something that people can associate with you, and you alone, is a personal signature.

It can be anything. Any small, consistent behavior, taste, or ritual that makes someone them is a quirk.

Here are some of my favorite quirks that I’ve noticed in my friends:

Sam: She is incredibly smart, but this girl cannot spell for the life of her. For my birthday, she wrote me the most special card, telling me how I have made her want to become a better writer, and of course, she spells writer, “writter.”

Abby: She despises any caffeinated drink, but she allows herself to drink a hot coffee, only in an old-school cafe or deli setting.

Bryce: Whenever he says something outrageous, he turns and looks around and says, “Who said that?!”

Marlo and Sadie: Everytime I watch a movie with them, they immediately pull out their phones and log the film in their letterboxd. Like clockwork. Every time.

Why are Quirks so Important?

In an era of social media sameness, where everyone is chasing the same aesthetics, hobbies, products, or lifestyles, quirks conserve individuality. I cannot count the number of times on my hand that I’ve seen on Tik Tok people asking “What shoes are we wearing for fall?”, or displaying the same Halloween costumes on their “Halloween Inspo” videos, or purely only starting to like something because someone else told them to. Platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram create trends that flatten personality into algorithms. Social media goes from sharing your own unique experiences online to trying to squeeze yourself in to fit into the mass mania.

In this world of trends, how do we keep our oomph? That’s where these quirks come in. Finding something that makes you preserve self-identity. These quirks aren’t always pretty, or fit an aesthetic, but that’s kind of the whole point. By simultaneously not conforming to society’s conventions and doing something that can be weird or funny or eccentric or subversive, you are now breaking free from the slop social media feeds us, and you can finally be you.

Quirks are how we see people. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to see something and it would remind us of someone. Quirks give our relationships depth and make our memories stick. Thankfully, with my quote book I can explicitly see the quirks of my friends through my own quirk. Rereading the book brings back the memories of which they were said in. I remember the quotes as they happened: in Sam’s garage, or Sadie’s back porch, or the sushi restaurant in the Lower East Side we got happy hour maki at.

Here are some of my favorite quotes from the Quote Book:

“My dog’s psychic says I’m going to grad school”

“I looked so good the night I was broken up with”

“This is the most hostile rose bud thorn I’ve ever had”

“I like when burritos are manageably sized”

“That’s the kind of person you bring nice Jewish bread to”

Embracing quirks, our own and others’, makes life richer. I savor my memories more with my quote book. I love my family and friends more because of their quirks. I am able to stay true to my own likes and dislikes without conforming to what other people say, because of this sense of individuality. Being remembered for your quirks is way more meaningful than being liked for your aesthetic.