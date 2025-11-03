The Holiday Trinity: The Golden Era of the Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The transition from summer to fall feels like crossing into another dimension. After months of heat and spontaneity, there’s finally a rhythm again. Perhaps even a sense of purpose in the chill of the air. Personally, I live for the cold seasons. Autumn is my favorite time of year, not just because of the cozy aesthetics or the seasonal scents, but because it marks the beginning of what I like to call The Holiday Trinity: October, November and December. This is what I believe to be the golden era of the year.

Each of these months carries its own charm filled with traditions, feelings and practices that bring people together. It’s a time when life feels intentional again. Whether you’re carving pumpkins, setting the Thanksgiving table or wrapping gifts to “Last Christmas,” these final months remind us how to slow down and savor the small things.

October: spooky and imaginative

October feels like the true beginning of the holiday spirit. The world shifts into shades of amber and gold. I’m walking into stores selling decorations and costumes to get the fun started. Suddenly, everyone’s calendars fill up with pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses (especially Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights) and Halloween parties. There’s something about this month that encourages a different aspect of creativity. Whether it is decorative house displays, planning and designing costumes, or curating boo baskets for friends or a significant other, the month starts to fill up and get busy. Between scary movie marathons and apple picking, October blends comfort with thrill – a great way to transition to the months ahead.

November: gratitude and gathering

Then comes November, the calm after the storm of Halloween tricks and treats. It’s a month centered on gratitude and togetherness. Perhaps it’s going back home to be able to spend time with family for a Thanksgiving dinner. Maybe it’s getting all your friends together for a Friendsgiving potluck. Regardless, November brings people to the table, both literally and figuratively. Even for those who don’t traditionally celebrate Thanksgiving, it’s still a time to reflect, reconnect and begin the hunt for Black Friday deals the next morning. November reminds us that community doesn’t have to go all out and be extravagant. Sometimes, it’s the small things like sharing warmth and food with the people who feel like home. We don’t just feast on good food, but on the love and time we have with those around us.

December: Warmth and Joy

Finally, December – the gentle call to reel things in and wind down. There’s something about the transition from fall to winter that feels transformative. Streets light up with decorations, Christmas trees glow in living rooms and holiday playlists loop on repeat. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or just the winter season, December holds a universal feeling of generosity and joy.

Something is grounding about it, and it’s not just the holidays themselves, but the intention behind them. From sipping hot cocoa by the fireplace to strolling through Candy Cane Lane, December feels like one long love letter to comfort. Watching Christmas movies bundled up in a blanket, visiting tree farms, and seeing snow – even if it’s just effects – adds a quiet magic to the air. December teaches us how to give with the heart. It reminds us to slow down, reflect on the year coming to an end, and welcome new beginnings.

The golden era of the year

Altogether, this ultimate trio makes up what I like to call the golden era of the year. A time woven together by celebration, connection and care. Each month has its own cadence: October brings excitement and creativity, November offers gratitude and togetherness, and December reminds us of love and intention.

These months make life feel purposeful again. They’re the chapters that close the year with meaning, reminding us to find joy in both the rush and the stillness. As one year ends and another begins, the Holiday Trinity leaves us with one simple truth: the best moments are often the ones that make us slow down, look around, and feel thankful to be right where we are.