The FIFA World Cup Is Coming to LA: Here’s What You Need to Know

My favorite summers growing up were spent excitedly watching the FIFA World Cup, filling in scores and tracking the brackets on a wall map my coach gave me. I updated every result like it was my responsibility to keep the tournament moving, but I never just wanted to watch it. I dreamt of being at a match, walking into a stadium buzzing before kickoff. I could, and still can, picture myself in the stands with my face painted, chanting the songs written for players while passionately rooting for whichever team happened to be winning at the time.

This upcoming summer, I will not have to watch from the other side of the world. The biggest tournament on the planet is coming to Los Angeles, and we Angelenos get to celebrate just down the street from the stadium on game day. The crowds, the chants, and the post match chaos will be spilling onto our every day sidewalks.

So whether you’re a die hard fan who already has the match dates memorized, or someone who loves an excuse to be outside, here is everything you need to know about the World Cup in LA.

Los Angeles is hosting eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at SoFi Stadium, which will operate under the name Los Angeles Stadium for the tournament. The lineup includes group-stage showdowns, knockout rounds, and a quarterfinal! Excitingly, if you’re hoping to see the U.S. Men’s National Team in action, their opening match will be played right here in LA. SoFi will be the epicenter of global football energy on this half of the West Coast.

Here’s a breakdown of confirmed games:

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay – Group Stage opener in LA.

June 15: Iran vs. New Zealand – Group Stage.

June 18: Switzerland vs. UEFA Play-off A Winner – Group Stage.

June 21: Belgium vs. Iran – Group Stage.

June 25: USA vs. UEFA Play-off C Winner – Group Stage.

June 28: Round of 32 (two knockout matches).

July 2: Round of 32.

July 10: Quarterfinal.

Beyond the stadium, Los Angeles has a planned network of fan zones and celebrations where Angelenos can experience the World Cup together. The FIFA Fan Festival will take place at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from June 11-15, with live match broadcasts, music, food vendors, and cultural programming.

After the fan festival wraps, fan zones will pop up across the city and country throughout the tournament. Locations include:

June 18-21: The Original Farmers Market

June 20: City of Downey

June 25-28: Union Station & LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

July 2-5: Hansen Dam Lake

July 4-5: Magic Johnson Park

July 9-11: Los Angeles County Whittier Narrows

July 11: Venice Beach

July 14-15 & July 18-19: Fairplex & West Harbor

July 18-19: Downtown Burbank

These zones will be community celebrations with food, music, and chances to connect with fans from around the world. Some spots will also show matches not happening in LA, so the energy will stay even on non-match days.

The World Cup is a global cultural moment landing in LA where families, friends, and fans can celebrate together in shared spaces. For people like me who grew up watching in another time zone, it’s surreal to imagine the excitement in my own city. I hope this guide helps you find your way to one of these fan zones and experience the FIFA World Cup up close in LA.