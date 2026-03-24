The Double Dutch Bus Dance That Has Us All Entranced

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Project 21’s Season 11 LIVE! showcase at the Irvine Barclay Theatre featured many strong performances, but one routine quickly gained widespread attention. Set to the 1981 funk song “Double Dutch Bus” by Frankie Smith, the dance has become TikTok and social media’s newest obsession, and viewers are praising both the choreographer and the dancers.

Project 21 is a competitive dance training program based in Orange Country, California. Each year, the company hosts a showcase where dancers perform routines that will compete throughout the season. This year’s showcase introduced us to the “Double Dutch Bus” routine. The dance features performers Addyson Paul, Berkeley Scifres, Bristyn Scifres, Chloe Mirabal, Madelyn Nasu, Regan Gerena, and Sara Von Rotz. Together, they perform Molly Long’s choreography with impressive precision and energy. Many people online have pointed out how well the dancers move together, and their timing makes the routine especially satisfying to watch.

The choreography works closely with the music. “Double Dutch Bus,” released in 1981, is a funk and early rap song inspired by the game of double dutch jump rope. The routine stands out because of its rhythm, where the dancers use expressive hand and arm movements that match the beat of the song. These details make the choreography exciting, and personally I could not stop watching from beginning to end.

Online, many viewers have praised choreographer Molly Long for her creativity. Fans have commented on how well her choreography matches the music. The dance is playful, energetic, and carefully built around the song. I also can’t not mention the dancers outfits! Wearing coordinated red and blue looks with hats, the group creates a fun and cohesive visual on stage. The styling complements the choreography and adds personality.

The performers bring this choreography to life. Their synchronization helps make the routine super engaging, and each dancer contributes a loud energy. In a competitive dance world, these dancers made the “Double Dutch Bus” routine stand out. The routine has also inspired many people on social media to recreate it themselves. TikTok users have been posting their own versions of the dance, going all out to match the routine’s energy. Watching so many people take on the choreography goes to show just how contagious this dance is.